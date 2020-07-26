PUBG Mobile: Top 5 kill leaders from Super Weekend Week 2 Day 2 of PMWL 2020 East

The PUBG Mobile World League ( PMWL) 2020 East Super Weekend Week 2 Day 2 has concluded.

PMIS champions TSM-Entity continued to outperform other teams with their exemplary gameplay and clinched 2 Chicken Dinners on Day 2. Bigetron RA came to the top after replacing RRQ Athena. BTR has 299 points while RRQ has 284 points.

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 2 Day 2 Kill leaders

Tsm-Entity Jonathan notched 15 kills on Day 2 as his team managed to get two Chicken Dinners. Jonathan also jumped several spots on the overall damage leaderboard and is now on the 5th position. He took his team to a solo Chicken Dinner in the last match of Erangel.

Uhigh of Team Secret is on the 2nd position and took 12 kills on Day 2. He is considered as one of the best players from the SEA region.

KOG Braga notched 11 kills and is on the 3rd position. Team KOG is known for its fragging in the SEA Region. The team is now showcasing its calibre at the world stage.

Box Gaming's attacker, Loki, managed to get nine kills and is on the 4th position.

Defending World Champions BTR's attacker, Ryzen, is on the 5th position with eight kills. After a significant run on Day 1, Ryzen took his team to the first position on Day 2.

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 2 Day 2 Points table

PMWL Super Weekend WEEK 2 :

Top 16 teams from the league stage every week will play the super weekends

Matches to be played every weekend

Five matches daily, 15 per week

Super Weekend points table will decide the actual league standings

PMWL Super Weekend WEEK 2 Schedule: