PUBG Mobile is one of the most-played battle royale games across the globe. The game offers plenty of weapons, scopes, and other in-game items for players, and the 6x scope is one that provides a lot of versatility. Players can use the scope for mid-range spray transfers as well as long-range sniping. In this article, we discuss the top five locations to find the 6x scope in PUBG Mobile's Erangel 2.0 map.

PUBG Mobile: Top 5 locations to find the 6x scope in Erangel 2.0:

#1 Pochinki:

Image Credits: Godnixon YT

One of the best locations in the Erangel 2.0 map to equip a 6x scope is the Pochinki. The city has been labeled as a hot-drop place on the map, and various squads land here together to get their hands on the best loot. A player can find assault rifles like M416 and AKM as well as sniper rifles like Kar98k and M24 in Pochinki.

#2 Sosnovka Military Base:

Image Credits: Zilliongamer.com

Sosnovka Military Base is another location where players can acquire a 6x scope for their assault rifles or sniper rifles. The Military Base has lots of buildings situated all over the island with high-quality loot.

#3 Georgopol:

Image Credits: Zilliongamer.com

Once the most crowded location in the Erangel 2.0 map, Georgopol, is one of the top contenders in the best 6x locations. There are various containers and warehouses where players can quickly find their loot, which includes weapons, scopes, and healing material to get the chicken dinner title in the game.

#4 Mylta Power:

Mylta Power in Erangel 2.0

The revamped Mylta Power has many warehouses and compounds where players can find their favorite weapons along with a 6x scope. Players can expect 3-4 squads landing here whenever the plane goes over the Mylta Power in the match. With the right tactics, players can easily take down enemy squads in PUBG Mobile to acquire good weapons and scopes.

#5 Yasnaya Polyana:

Image Credits: Zilliongamer.com

One of the biggest cities in the Erangel 2.0 map, Yasnaya Polyana, is a great choice for players looking to take possession of a 6x scope along with good guns. The city is also one of the best locations for players pushing their ranks to higher tiers to land here and carry on with their game.

