PUBG Mobile is a very famous battle royale title with lots of different game modes and maps for players to choose from. Sanhok is based on a jungle theme, and it is the smallest map in the game, with a size of just 4x4km. This means that players can loot up very quickly. In this article, we discuss the top five locations with the highest probability of having a 6x scope in PUBG Mobile's Sanhok map.

PUBG Mobile: Top 5 locations to find the 6x scope in Sanhok:

#1 Bootcamp:

Image credits: PCQuest

Bootcamp is the most crowded location on the Sanhok map. It is labeled as the kingpin of all the hot-drop locations on the map. Players can expect at least 10 squads to land here per match, as they all attempt to get their hands on the high-quality loot that Bootcamp offers. There is almost always at least one 6x scope to be found in this location.

#2 Paradise Resort:

Image credits: GamesRadar

The second place where acquiring a 6x scope is highly likely, is Paradise Resort. The place is also tagged as a high loot location in the title, and players can quickly secure their favorite weapons and scopes upon landing here and surviving the initial onslaught.

#3 Pai Nan:

PUBG Mobile: Pai Nan in Sanhok

Pai Nan is one of the biggest cities on the Sanhok map, and it has lots of small to medium-sized compounds, all with ample loot. Players can most probably find a 6x scope by looting one of the houses situated in Pai Nan. The city is divided by a small river, and is connected by two small bridges, which make it an interesting location to fight in as well.

#4 Kampong:

PUBG Mobile: Kampong in Sanhok

Kampong is another great location to get your hands on a 6x scope, be it for mid-range sprays or sniping, on the Sanhok map. The city is situated on the waterside, and is hence a good location for rank pushers to start their match, if they want to play through the early game defensively.

#5 Camp Bravo:

PUBG Mobile: Camp Bravo in Sanhok

There are three main camps on the Sanhok map, and one of the best ones to visit is Camp Bravo. It is a great place to gather some kills, as at least around 4-5 squads land here in just about every match. The loot pool is impressive as well, making your chances of finding a 6x scope quite high.

