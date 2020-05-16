PUBG Mobile: Top 5 loot spots in Mad Miramar

Mad Miramar. Picture Courtesy:fossbytes.com

The new PUBG Mobile update came up with a slightly modified Miramar map known as Mad Miramar. And as soon as the update was rolled out, the new-look version of Miramar became the most sought-after map in PUBG Mobile. So, here are five looting spots that you may consider looting to be a step ahead of everyone else in the game.

Top 5 looting spots in Mad Miramar in PUBG Mobile

El Pozo

El Pozo. Picture Courtesy:fanbyte.com

El Pozo is a popular choice among the gamers as it offers a variety of utilities. El Pozo was once a large industrial city which is now abandoned. The Boxing Ring offers a good place for collecting the loot. Be careful while looting here as the area is expansive and dodging the bullets can become a difficult task, especially if pro PUBG Mobile players come hunting.

Tip:

Try not to land on top of very tall buildings as they are very high and jumping from the top can cause you to lose your health.

Campo Militar

Campo Militar. Picture Courtesy: pcgamer.com

The warehouses and the concrete buildings in Campo Militar are sure to equip you with a generous amount of health kits, painkillers and energy drinks. Since it is located in the far north-east corner of the map, PUBG Mobile players don’t have to worry about a lot of competition. No need to worry about the zone as you can always drive a vehicle and mark the spot you want to reach, inside the zone.

San Martin

San Martin. Picture Courtesy: gamespace.com

The most desired site in Mad Miramar is San Martin. Players are completely inclined to land in Hacienda del Patron, get their hands on the shiny Golden Mirado and enter San Martin in style. The buildings in San Martin offer great loot - from guns to supplies for health restoration. Since it is one of the most famous places now, it is a bit risky for new PUBG Mobile players to approach this place and cope up with the combat that might ensue.

Minas del’sur

Minas del'sur. Picture Courtesy: zilliongamer.com

One of the most under-rated places in the new Mad Miramar map in PUBG Mobile, Minas del’sur is the place where all the players assemble, right before the commencement of the game.

Located in the south-west corner of Miramar 2.0, Minas del’sur is avoided because of the rocky terrain surrounding it. It is a good choice because it is vastly spread and offers good loot. Since it is not a popular choice, you can loot in peace.

Tip:

Keep track of the time and try to get out of there when there is a minute left before the playzone starts shrinking.

La Cobreria

La Cobreria. Picture Courtesy: pubg.gamepedia.com

Being a medium sized city, La Cobreria ensures that there is enough loot for the whole squad. Vehicles can be found on the near the entrance of the city and on the road-side, making navigation around the map easier.