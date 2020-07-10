PUBG Mobile: Top 5 loot spots in Livik map

The Livik map in PUBG Mobile was highly anticipated by fans.

Here is a list of the five best looting locations in PUBG Mobile's Livik map.

PUBG Mobile Livik Map

The much-awaited Livik map was recently released in PUBG Mobile after several phases of beta testing. This map, which arrived in PUBG Mobile on July 7 along with the 0.19.0 update, is the smallest in the game and is spread out across a 2km x 2km area.

As is the case with all the other maps in PUBG Mobile, a decent loot is always necessary to fight for survival and conquer the battlegrounds. Without a proper loot, players will face a scarcity of resources like ammo and healing kits, which could ultimately cost them their lives in the game.

Therefore, we have taken the liberty to list the five best loot locations in PUBG Mobile's new Livik map.

Disclaimer: Loot algorithms are not constant so there may be some variation on a few occasions.

Five best loot locations in PUBG Mobile's new Livik Map

#5 Iceborg

Iceborg in PUBG Mobile's Livik Map

Loot Quality: High

Loot Quantity: Very High

Risk: Low-Medium

Iceborg, which is situated on the northeast side of the Livik map, is one of the best loot spots for passive players.

As seen in the image above, the area is located on high grounds and at the corner of the map. As a result, players generally don't land on Iceborg as it becomes a bit challenging to rotate further in the play zone.

However, those who want to play it safe and are looking for a decent quality loot can always land on Iceborg. The location consists of a large building like the church in the Erangel map. A couple of houses are also available to loot near the building.

#4 East Port

East Port in PUBG Mobile's Livik Map

Loot Quality: Low-Medium

Loot Quantity: High

Risk: Medium

East Port is the best alternative to Iceborg when the flight path is far away from it. The place looks similar to Rozhok and players will see a large warehouse on a hill the moment they land in the area. One of the major reasons to land on East Port is the fact that it is located near the sea.

A boat is always spawned near the coast, which may be beneficial for players who want to rotate in the zone without engaging in fights. As it is far away from the core of the map, beginners and intermediate players are advised to land in this area. East Port can provide you with a medium-quality loot but it offers a lot more quantity.

#3 Blomster

Blomster in PUBG Mobile's Livik Map

Loot Quality: Medium

Loot Quantity: High

Risk: Medium

Blomster is yet another location which is ideal for passive players. It is situated on the north-west side of the map and consists of small buildings and houses.

The location is great if you like to use assault rifles as a primary weapon. ARs can easily be found just after landing on the location. Players can also find a large quantity of ammo for their weapons in the area.

However, it's important to note that the location lacks cover and the surroundings are open. Players will, therefore, need to be careful as enemies can easily kill you with a few bullets while you are busy looting the spot.

#2 Power Plant

Power Plant in PUBG Mobile's Livik Map

Loot Quality: High

Loot Quantity: Medium

Risk: High

The Power Plant is another location on the Livik map which is similar to one of the places in Erangel map. If you have played Erangel map several times, then you must be aware of Mylta Power which contains a number of nuclear power plants and warehouses. The Power Plant in the Livik Map also has a large building which is a replica of the stadium in Pecado.

If you are great with snipers, then you must consider landing in this location as it is especially known for SR and DMR spawns. In addition, scopes like 4X, 6X and 8X can be also found in Power Plant.

#1 Midtstein

Midtstein in PUBG Mobile's Livik Map

Loot Quality: High

Loot Quantity: Medium

Risk: Very High

Midtstein is the best location to loot on PUBG Mobile's Livik map and it has a cluster of large buildings and houses which spread out in a wide area. The area is situated near the centre of the map and is a perfect choice for the players who love to play aggressively. In fact, after the release of the Livik map, many streamers and players also landed on this spot to engage in early aggression.

As far as the loot quality is concerned, Midtstein offers better loot than the other places on the map.

Livik Map official trailer

