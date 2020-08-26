PUBG Mobile: Top five M416 assault rifle locations in Erangel map

PUBG Mobile is ranked among the top online battle royale games across the globe. The game provides players with high-quality graphics and an intense survival experience.

It also has one of the most prominent and diverse armouries. This means that there are various categories of guns like assault rifles, shotguns, snipers, and SMGs that players can avail.

One of the most widely-used weapons in PUBG Mobile is the M416, an assault rifle. In this article, we discuss some of the best places to find this firearm in the Erangel map.

Top M416 locations in PUBG Mobile's Erangel map

#1 Novorepnoye

Novorepnoye in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: Zilliongamer)

The top spot to acquire an M416 assault rifle in the Erangel map is the Novorepnoye containers. This site has an appreciable loot spawn rate, and players can possess their preferred weapons quickly upon landing here.

#2 Sosnovka Military Base

Military base in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: Zilliongamer)

Sosnovka Military Base comes in second place in the list of best locations to get an M416 assault rifle in the Erangel map. It has various compounds from where a player can easily get his/her hands on the mighty gun.

#3 Pochinki

Pochinki in PUBG Mobile (Image credits: Free3D.com)

Pochinki is also one of the top M416 spawn locations in PUBG Mobile. It is a high loot percentage area, and players can acquire appropriate loot from this place. Pochinki is also one of the top hot drops in the Erangel map.

#4 Mylta Power

Mylta Power in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: Zilliongamer)

The fourth location where getting an M416 has the highest chances is Mylta Power, and the factory near it. Both these locations have a high loot spawn rate, and a player can find this assault rifle quickly here.

#5 Georgopol City

Gergopol City in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: Zilliongamer)

The last location to get an M416 with ease in PUBG Mobile's Erangel map is Georgopol City. It lies just beside the Georgopol containers, and with the recent updates, a player can get considerable loot here, rather than the containers nearby.

