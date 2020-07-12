PUBG Mobile: Top 5 Mythic Titles in the game
PUBG Mobile connects players from all over the world to play together and have a great battle royale experience. It lets the players earn some in-game unique titles for themselves.
Out of the many in-game titles, some of them are really difficult to get hands-on. In this article, we discuss the top 5 Mythic titles in PUBG Mobile.
Top 5 Mythic Titles in PUBG Mobile
#1 Unique Destiny
Unique Destiny is one of the most elite titles in PUBG Mobile. It is unlocked upon completition of 6000 achievement points in the game.
It takes a lot of effort and time to achieve this title in PUBG Mobile. Only a few players across the globe have managed to get this title.
#2 Season Conqueror Title
Conqueror is the highest tier in PUBG Mobile. Every player in PUBG Mobile want to reach this tier and get the 'Conqueror Title' for themselves.
#3 Mythic Fashion:
The 'Mythic Fashion Title' requires players to have a high number of Mythic outfits in their inventory. Adding a total of 50 Mythic outfits in your inventory will get you this Mythic title. However, collecting 50 Mythic outfits in PUBG Mobile is a very difficult task.
#4 Perfectionist
The fourth title in this list is the 'Perfectionist Title'. The requirement for this title is to purchase Elite Royale Pass for 6 seasons in a row. It means it can take up to 6 Seasons to achieve this Mythic title.
#5 On A Mission
This title is given to players when they complete all the weapon masteries up to level 5 in the game. A player will have to master the following weapons:
- Assault Mastery V
- SMG Mastery V
- Shotgun Mastery V
- Pistol Mastery V
- Melee Mastery V
- Sniper Mastery V
