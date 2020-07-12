PUBG Mobile: Top 5 Mythic Titles in the game

PUBG Mobile has a wide range of titles that the players can earn for themselves.

Not everyone is able to earn these Mythic Titles as they have really high requirements.

Top 5 Mythic Titles In The Game

PUBG Mobile connects players from all over the world to play together and have a great battle royale experience. It lets the players earn some in-game unique titles for themselves.

Out of the many in-game titles, some of them are really difficult to get hands-on. In this article, we discuss the top 5 Mythic titles in PUBG Mobile.

Top 5 Mythic Titles in PUBG Mobile

#1 Unique Destiny

Top 5 Mythic Titles In The Game

Unique Destiny is one of the most elite titles in PUBG Mobile. It is unlocked upon completition of 6000 achievement points in the game.

It takes a lot of effort and time to achieve this title in PUBG Mobile. Only a few players across the globe have managed to get this title.

#2 Season Conqueror Title

Top 5 Mythic Titles In The Game

Advertisement

Conqueror is the highest tier in PUBG Mobile. Every player in PUBG Mobile want to reach this tier and get the 'Conqueror Title' for themselves.

#3 Mythic Fashion:

Top 5 Mythic Titles In The Game

The 'Mythic Fashion Title' requires players to have a high number of Mythic outfits in their inventory. Adding a total of 50 Mythic outfits in your inventory will get you this Mythic title. However, collecting 50 Mythic outfits in PUBG Mobile is a very difficult task.

#4 Perfectionist

Top 5 Mythic Titles In The Game

The fourth title in this list is the 'Perfectionist Title'. The requirement for this title is to purchase Elite Royale Pass for 6 seasons in a row. It means it can take up to 6 Seasons to achieve this Mythic title.

#5 On A Mission

Top 5 Mythic Titles In The Game

This title is given to players when they complete all the weapon masteries up to level 5 in the game. A player will have to master the following weapons:

Assault Mastery V SMG Mastery V Shotgun Mastery V Pistol Mastery V Melee Mastery V Sniper Mastery V

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

Also read: How to get free royale pass in PUBG Mobile Season 14