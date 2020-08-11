PUBG Mobile has an excellent weapons system that attracts a large players base towards it. One gun type is the sniper rifle, perhaps the most powerful in the game! Hence, in this article, we discuss the best sniper locations in Miramar map.

Top 5 sniper locations in Miramar map in PUBG Mobile

#1 Pecado

Pecado location in PUBG Mobile (Image credits: Benjoi YT)

The most visited place in the Miramar map in PUBG Mobile is Pecado. This area is one of the top hot drops for players who seek excellent quality weapons and other in-game items. Pecado has the highest probability of providing players with a sniper rifle in this map.

#2 Hacienda Del Patron

Hacienda del patron location (Image credits: Reddit)

The second place to visit to get a sniper rifle in Miramar map is Hacienda Del Patron. A player can quickly get a sniper rifle to handle long-range combats here. This location is preferred by players who want to get into quick gunfights upon landing and increase their k/d ratio.

#3 San Martin

Advertisement

San Martin location in PUBG Mobile (Image credits: PUBG wiki)

San Martin area in the Miramar map has various compounds and arenas to get good loot. And eventually, players can find a kar98k or even an M24 sniper rifle very quickly.

#4 Los Leones

Los Leones location (Image credits: killping.com)

Another great location is Los Leones, the biggest city in the map containing lots of compounds to loot. You can get yourself a sniper rifle easily, along with good long-range scopes like 6x or 8x. The city has lots of small-to-large compounds and other buildings from where a player can easily find a good sniper rifle.

#5 Chumacera

Chumacera in PUBG Mobile (Image credits: PUBG wiki)

The last location in this list is Chumacera. It also comes under high loot percentage areas, and a player can easily find a sniper rifle by looting compounds in this area. A player can expect three to four squads here, based on the plane path.

Also read: PUBG Mobile: Top five sniper rifle locations in the Erangel map

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.