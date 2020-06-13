PUBG Mobile: Top speed of vehicles in the game

Top vehicles in PUBG Mobile ranked according to their speeds.

Vehicles play a crucial role in helping players throughout the game!

Anurag Pandey FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Van (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Corp)

PUBG Mobile has a wide range of vehicles in the game. Every map has vehicles; some have less, some have more. These rides play a significant role in making a quick rotation to the zone and escaping enemies efficiently. They also provide excellent cover during fights. The use of vehicles in PUBG Mobile increases when the last zones are in the open, or if the enemy has cover and your team doesn't.

All the vehicles are an excellent option, some with more speeds than the others. Some are wider and provide more cover, while some are more spacious and can fit more than 4 people. Vehicles spawn randomly around the map in PUBG Mobile, and players usually find them close to the road or in a garage. Some vehicles are also found near water, and some can be called in an airdrop.

A look at the fastest vehicles in PUBG Mobile:

#1 Motorcycle

Motorcycle (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Corp)

The motorcycle is one of the fastest vehicles in PUBG Mobile, topping the speed limit with a maximum speed of 152 km/hr. It can, however, accommodate only 2 players. A motorcycle makes for bad cover, and is better to use only for rotations.

#2 Mirado

Mirado

The Mirado is an equally fast vehicle as compared to the motorcycle, as seen by similar top speeds of 152 km/hr. A Mirado can accommodate 4 people and makes for good cover as well. It can't be used for off-roading because of its low ground clearance, and is also only available in Miramar.

Advertisement

#3 Dacia

Dacia (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Corp)

Dacia is one of the most used vehicles in PUBG Mobile. It tops at 139 km/hr, making it a good option for an escape plan. Dacia is one of the most trusted vehicles when looking for cover, but can't be trusted while off-roading, as it tends to flip most of the time. But it's higher speed makes it harder to take down.

#4 Motorcycle (w/sidecar)

Motorcycle (w/sidecar)(Picture Courtesy: PUBG Corp)

A motorcycle with a sidecar has a high speed of 130 km/hr, with this version capable of carrying three people. It is highly unstable and is not recommended for off-roading, and also makes for very poor cover. Due to its higher speeds, it is hard to damage, and the sidecar can seat a person with a gun, which is an advantage over a motorcycle with no sidecar.

#5 UAZ (closed top)

Closed top UAZ (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Corp)

The UAZ is one of the hardest vehicles to destroy in PUBG Mobile. With a top speed of 115 km/hr, this vehicle can run on any terrain easily. UAZ makes for very good cover in an open field. It is a viable option to move around the map and when you need cover, and won't let you down!

Also Read: Guide on how to improve aim reflexes game