PUBG Mobile Treasure Hunt Event details: Duration, Rules and Rewards

Tencent Games have kicked off an exclusive event in PUBG Mobile called 'Treasure Hunt'. This brand-new event is rewarding players with exclusive weapon skins and outfits that they can keep in their inventory forever.

The Treasure Hunt event appeared in the game on 30th July and will last about a week. The main objective of this event is to search for nine ancient statues in the Erangel map. Upon finding all of them, a secret code will be shared, that can be used to unlock rewards.

PUBG Mobile Treasure Hunt Event Details

Event Duration: 30th July to 8th August

Rules :

Players can go to Erangel in Classic Mode and search for Ancient Statues within the designated area. All 9 statues are scattered over 3 areas and players have to race against time to unlock them Rewards: Players will obtain corresponding crate rewards for every 3 statues they unlock in each unlocked area. Unlocking all 9 statues will grant players the ultimate treasure. There will be related events on Twitter, Facebook and VK.

How to play :

Steps to participate in PUBG Mobile Treasure Hunt Event

To participate in PUBG Mobile's Treasure Hunt event, you will have to navigate to the game's event section and then head over to the recommended tab. Open the Treasure hunt event from the list of available events.

After opening it, you will see an Erangel map which will be divided into three components. These three components will be in grey and a unique number will be assigned to each section.

Players will have to visit those locations on the Erangel map and hunt for Ancient statues. These statues will spawn randomly in a particular area. Therefore, it is advised to grab a vehicle before you begin your journey.

Event Rewards

As mentioned above, PUBG Mobile is giving off various exclusive items and benefits to the players who finish the Treasure Hunt. Here is a look at the benefits that players could attain after discovering all of the ancient figures.

Neon Punk (Blue)-UMP45 Bowknot Parachute Rookie Pirate Set

The event is set to end on the 8th of August, so we recommend PUBG Mobile players to take part in the event as soon as possible to bag all the collectable rewards.