M416 vs M16A4: Which is the better gun in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile is a game that is centred around gunfights so using the right weapon significantly increases your chances of survival in the game.

Most players have a pre-determined dream loadout in the game and often refuse to try out other weapons. This puts them at a major disadvantage in the ranked matches where early skirmishes with enemies are inevitable.

It is, therefore, crucial to be comfortable with most of the guns in the game so that you can effectively eliminate your enemies regardless of the kind of weapons you have at hand.

In this article, we will compare the M416 and the M16A4 firearms in PUBG Mobile.

Comparing the M416 and the M16A4 in PUBG Mobile

M416 weapon in PUBG Mobile (Image Credit: ArtStation)

Both the M416 and the M16A4 weapons use 5.56 ammo in the game and fall under the category of assault rifles. Here is the comparison between the two weapons based on specific features:

#1 Damage and Firing Modes

The damage rates of both weapons are fairly similar. While the M416 can deal a damage of 41, the M16A4 can inflict a damage of 43.

However, the biggest difference between the two weapons is the firing modes. The M416 has single and auto modes of fire but the M16A4 has a single or burst mode of fire, which can be very lethal in the right hands.

#2 Recoil

Both guns have fairly low recoil and are easy to control in PUBG Mobile. However, some might argue that the M416 has slightly more recoil than the M16A4. Players can use the stability of these weapons to their advantage and win gunfights.

#3 Best Attachments

M16A4 weapon in PUBG Mobile (Image Credit: PUBG Guide)

The M416 has many attachment slots which allow the weapon to have multiple attachments like an extended magazine, compensators, suppressor, vertical foregrip and scopes. On the other hand, the M16A4 has tactical stock, extended magazine, compensator, suppressor and scopes.

Conclusion

On paper, both guns are pretty identical to each other. However, the burst fire mode on the M16A4 proves to be the difference-maker as it makes the gun a solid short-medium range weapon for players. The M416, on the other hand, has a marginal disadvantage but is still a solid option to use when you have enough attachments.

