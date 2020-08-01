Free Fire: List of all assault rifles in the game

It is no secret that Garena Free Fire is centred around survival, with gunfights being crucial in determining the outcome of players in a match. There are many pivotal factors that players consider when learning to master a gun in the game. One of those factors is gunplay and the ability to use weapons to their maximum potential.

Assault rifles form a class of weapons that excel in medium-range combat and are pretty consistent with their damage. They can also be used over long to short distances, which makes them a versatile choice in any situation.

In this article, we take a look at all Assault rifles in Garena Free Fire and determine their strengths and weaknesses in the game.

List of Assault Rifles in Garena Free Fire

#1 AN94

The AN94 Assault rifle in Garena Free Fire

The AN94 performs the best in long-range gunfights and has a high recoil to control. Overall, it is a balanced gun in Free Fire.

#2 XM8

The XM8 Assault rifle in Garena Free Fire

The XM8 can be used for mid-range combat in Free Fire. Even though there is a sharp damage fall in its numbers, it is one of most accurate guns in the game.

#3 FAMAS

The Famas Assault rifle in Garena Free Fire

The FAMAS works on burst-fire mode and fires three shots at a time. Its range of fire is very high and it has the ability to immediately kill enemies when aimed correctly.

#4 M4A1

The M4A1 Assault rifle in Garena Free Fire

The M4A1 is a great beginner's gun as it comes with very less recoil and provides pinpoint accuracy with decent damage output over time.

#5 AK

The AK Assault rifle in Garena Free Fire

The AK is famous for its high damage output but the recoil on the gun is unforgiving. Players should, therefore, learn the recoil pattern and try to get used to it before using this gun in their matches.

#6 GROZA

The Groza Assault rifle in Garena Free Fire

The Groza is one of the best assault rifles in Free Fire. It has the perfect blend of damage, shot accuracy and low recoil and is a solid choice for players.

#7 M14

The M14 Assault rifle in Garena Free Fire

The M14 is a solid alternative for long-range snipers as it can tap enemies with its high damage output. It has a high reload time but the accuracy compensates for it.

#8 SCAR

The SCAR Assault rifle in Garena Free Fire

The SCAR is a community-favourite gun which has a very good rate of fire along with steady range and fairly simple recoil which can be used by anyone in the game.

#9 AUG

The AUG Assault rifle in Garena Free Fire

The AUG is the newest addition to Free Fire. It excels in medium to close-range combat and comes with a 2x scope that will help you land your shots on the enemy.

#10 HEATGUN

The Heatgun weapon in Garena Free Fire

The Heatgun is a futuristic weapon and doesn't necessarily fall under the assault rifles category. However, its traits resemble an AR weapon in the game. It has a very high range with decent damage, making it a viable choice for the players.

