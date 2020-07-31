M416 vs M762: Which is the better gun in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile has a variety of firearms, providing excellent alternatives in every weapon class. However, most players establish their ideal weapons in the loadout, which is better off being avoided in PUBG Mobile.

As a result, players might be looking to diversify their weapons pool and learn the strengths and weaknesses of every gun. In this article, we look at the M416 and Beryl M762 firearms in PUBG Mobile, and decide which is better.

Detailed comparison of M416 or Beryl M762 guns in PUBG Mobile

#1 Introduction

Beryl M762 in PUBG Mobile (Image Credit: Game revolution)

M416 is an assault rifle that uses the 5.56mm ammo in the game. Beryl M762 is also an AR, but uses the 7.62mm ammo in PUBG Mobile.

#2 Fire Rate and Damage

Damage and fire rate are crucial factors in a weapon, as they showcase how much damage can be done to enemies. The M416 has a hit damage of 41, with both single and auto fire modes, whereas the Beryl M762 has a hit damage of 46, coupled with firing modes such as single, auto and burst.

#3 Recoil

The M416 doesn't have much recoil, although spraying might cause a little turbulence when aiming. The Beryl M762, meanwhile, has a lot of recoil and is hard to control in the game.

M416 weapon in PUBG Mobile (Image Credit: ArtStation)

#4 Attachments

M416 has more attachment slots, including the extended magazine, compensator, suppressor and a wide variety of scopes that further aid the stability of the gun and help players land those crucial headshots.

The Beryl M762 has fewer attachments slots, such as angled foregrip, extended mag, suppressor, compensator and a few scopes. These attachments can help make the recoil easier to handle, and help make the gun better overall.

Conclusion

The Beryl M762 looks to be a better gun overall, but is recommended for players who can control the recoil and use it on certain occasions. There is a little damage trade-off with the M416, but it comes with better stability, which compensates for that fallout in PUBG Mobile.

