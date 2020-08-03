PUBG Mobile Treasure Hunter secret codes

PUBG Mobile often hosts events to keep existing players from getting bored with the game and to facilitate the influx of new players.

The ‘Treasure Hunter’ is one of the latest events in PUBG Mobile. In this article, we will provide you with a list of secret codes that you can use to unlock the rewards in this event.

Treasure Hunter event in PUBG Mobile

The Treasure Hunter event began on 30th July and will end on 6th August. In this event, you are required to find nine ancient statues in the Erangel map. The statues are scattered over three areas on the map.

Upon finding all of the statues, you will obtain the Mystical Feline Set. However, the duration of this set is only 10 days.

The Mystical Feline Set in PUBG Mobile

Secret Codes

You can also use secret codes to unlock a particular statue directly. Each code can be used only three times.

The rewards for sharing the code

Moreover, you will get additional AG if a player uses your secret code. After unlocking the statue, you will get your own secret code.

Advertisement

Here are the secret codes for all the 9 locations

Location 1

T099B7AD

M09A760B

G09AF00A

Location 2

U099C393

W09A7C34

G09AEF83

Location 3

X099C3DD

Y09A7E47

G09AF078

Location 4

U099DAB8

OA9A7FFF

H09AF0A8

Location 5

G099DAAA

L09A8348

X09AF09B

Location 6

J099DA97

T09A84B2

K09AF0C6

Location 7

U099EEFB

O09A85FF

S09AF0FE

Location 8

W099E851

Z09A88C8

L09AF11D

Location 9

I099E834

M09A8A9B

M09AF141

How to use secret code?

Click on the secret code

Follow the steps given below to use the codes:

Step 1: Go to the main page of the event.

Step 2: Click on the secret code present in the bottom left corner.

Step 3: Enter the code and click ok.

If you receive an error message which says 'the invitation code is already used 3 times', then you will have to try other codes.

Also Read: Pharaoh X-Suit in PUBG Mobile: All you need to know