PUBG Mobile Treasure Hunter secret codes

PUBG Mobile often hosts events to keep existing players from getting bored with the game and to facilitate the influx of new players.
The ‘Treasure Hunter’ is one of the latest events in PUBG Mobile. In this article, we will provide you with a list of secret codes that you can use to unlock the rewards in this event.
Treasure Hunter event in PUBG Mobile
The Treasure Hunter event began on 30th July and will end on 6th August. In this event, you are required to find nine ancient statues in the Erangel map. The statues are scattered over three areas on the map.
Upon finding all of the statues, you will obtain the Mystical Feline Set. However, the duration of this set is only 10 days.
Secret Codes
You can also use secret codes to unlock a particular statue directly. Each code can be used only three times.
Moreover, you will get additional AG if a player uses your secret code. After unlocking the statue, you will get your own secret code.
Here are the secret codes for all the 9 locations
Location 1
- T099B7AD
- M09A760B
- G09AF00A
Location 2
- U099C393
- W09A7C34
- G09AEF83
Location 3
- X099C3DD
- Y09A7E47
- G09AF078
Location 4
- U099DAB8
- OA9A7FFF
- H09AF0A8
Location 5
- G099DAAA
- L09A8348
- X09AF09B
Location 6
- J099DA97
- T09A84B2
- K09AF0C6
Location 7
- U099EEFB
- O09A85FF
- S09AF0FE
Location 8
- W099E851
- Z09A88C8
- L09AF11D
Location 9
- I099E834
- M09A8A9B
- M09AF141
How to use secret code?
Follow the steps given below to use the codes:
Step 1: Go to the main page of the event.
Step 2: Click on the secret code present in the bottom left corner.
Step 3: Enter the code and click ok.
If you receive an error message which says 'the invitation code is already used 3 times', then you will have to try other codes.
Published 03 Aug 2020, 12:16 IST