PUBG Mobile: Tricks to use Grenades during fights

Tricks To Use Grenades During Fights

PUBG Mobile is one of the best battle royale games available to download for free. The game's intense graphics and realistic weaponry provide an enriching experience to the players. PUBG Mobile has some of the best weapons and utilities. One of the best utilitities in the game is the availability of grenades. Grenades are very helpful while attacking or defending yourself in the game. In this article, some of the best tricks to use grenades during fights have been discussed.

Tricks to use Grenades during fights:

#1 Using Grenades While Pushing A Compound:

When you are pushing into a compound, mainly squad houses or big apartments, always use grenades to get an initial knock on your enemy team. It helps you to take control of the fight. For this, try to throw grenades while listening to footsteps of enemy players. After that, try to throw a well-cooked grenade, so that the enemies don't get a chance to dodge the damage from grenade explosion.

#2 Using Pre-Cooked Grenades when Enemy rushes you:

When you see that an enemy squad is rushing towards you, try throwing some pre-cooked grenades towards them. It will help you to delay the push by getting a knockdown on your enemy team. Meanwhile, you can coordinate with your teammates and take down the enemy squad and win the fight. This is one of the best tricks to use grenades during fights.

#3 Using Eye Button To Throw Perfect Grenades:

The third-best trick to use grenades during fights is to throw grenade using the eye button. When you throw a grenade, you can predict its accurate landing spot using the eye button. The grenade's trail can be seen much more clearly while moving the eye button to see a better perspective. This trick is very helpful if you want to throw a grenade without exposing your character to the enemy.

#4 Cooking Grenades:

Whenever you are throwing a grenade, always cook it first. That means, before throwing a grenade into a room or other area, try to cook it for at least 4 seconds. When you see that 2-3 seconds are left while holding a grenade, throw it towards the enemy. It won't give the enemy player any chance to dodge the damage from the grenade explosion. With this, you can get some easy knocks or even kills on your enemies.

