PUBG Mobile: TSM-Entity ZGOD's controls setup and sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile has seen many high in terms of popularity, making it the best online battle royale game. The high-quality graphics and array of weapons makes it one of the most-played online survival games across the globe.

ZGOD plays as an assaulter and support player for TSM-Entity's PUBG Mobile lineup in India. He is well known for his 1v4 clutch situations, and is a master in handling any push from enemy squads. ZGOD also has excellent game sense.

ZGOD hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan, and his real name is Abhishek Choudhary. He has a significant following among young PUBG Mobile players, and has an active Instagram account with 166k followers. He also does live streams on his YouTube channel, which has 128k subscribers.

In this article, we have covered TSM ZGOD's controls setup and sensitivity settings in the game.

TSM Entity ZGOD's controls setup in PUBG Mobile

He is a four-finger claw player and uses the always-on gyroscope settings. He also uses gyro in close-range combats, as well as for mid to long-range spray transfers in matches.

Here are his in-game controls:

TSM Entity ZGOD in-game controls

Here are his sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile.

Camera sensitivity settings:

3rd person camera (free look): 300%

Camera (free look): 300%

1st person camera (free look): 300%

3rd person no scope: 93%

1st person no scope: 112%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 1%

2x scope: 1%

3x scope: 9%

4x scope: 9%

6x scope: 1%

8x scope: 1%

ADS sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 104%

1st person no scope: 110%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 1%

2x scope: 1%

3x scope: 1%

4x scope: 1%

6x scope: 1%

8x scope: 1%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 300%

1st person no scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 272%

2x scope: 300%

3x scope: 175%

4x scope: 140%

6x scope: 55%

8x scope: 50%

