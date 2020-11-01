Create
PUBG Mobile: Twitter reacts to the game's servers being shut down in India

There is no doubt that PUBG Mobile was the single most popular game in India (Image Credits: Myce)
Rahul Bhushan
ANALYST
Modified 01 Nov 2020, 09:52 IST
Feature
In what seemed like a move that had been a long time coming, but felt just as unprecedented, the Indian government in September decided to ban 118 apps with Chinese ties, including the beloved PUBG Mobile.

There is no doubt that PUBG Mobile was the single most popular game in India. It brought about a major revolution in the country as audiences embraced the mobile battle royale game, which very quickly birthed an esports scene in the nation.

However, its ban in September of 2020 was a massive blow to the PUBG Mobile community and after a couple of months on life support, the plug has finally been pulled on the game.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Server Shutdown in India: All you need to know

Twitter reacts to PUBG Mobile's servers being shut down in India

The official statement on Facebook
In a Facebook post, the devs behind PUBG Mobile explained that the game would no longer be supported after 30th October. They explained that Tencent Games are terminating all access and services to the game for Indian users in accordance with the orders by the Indian government.

As is expected, Twitter was set alight, with fans expressing their displeasure at the loss of a beloved title within the gaming community.

While gamers across the board expressed their sadness over the loss of PUBG Mobile, others were more receptive to the humor of it all.

Fan reactions regarding the ban of PUBG Mobile have largely been ubiquitous as the game's impact on the country's gaming landscape cannot be denied. The game was a massive success for casual gamers as well as for the competitive scene.

While the game was still playable after the initial ban, players are now met with an error screen once they log into PUBG Mobile.

Published 01 Nov 2020, 09:52 IST
