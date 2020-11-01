PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are two of the biggest battle royale titles on the mobile platform. Over the years, the games have garnered massive popularity across the globe and amassed an enormous player base.

On 2nd September 2020, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology imposed a ban on 118 apps and games that were deemed prejudicial to India's sovereignty and integrity. The list included the names of the two BR titles, which left a lot of players in dismay.

However, several players were still able to access PUBG Mobile servers after the game was banned. However, Tencent Games has now officially terminated the access for PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite players in the country.

Also Read: What is the error code restrict area in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile server shut down in India: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile, in a Facebook post, stated that from 30th October, Tencent Games is terminating all access and services to the game for Indian users in accordance with the orders by the Indian Government.

Official announcement by PUBG Mobile on their Facebook page

As a result of that, all the Indian servers have been shut down, and users can no longer play PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. Moreover, access to the official websites has also been closed.

Upon opening the game, the players are receiving the following error:

Advertisement

"Server is busy, please try again later. Error code: restrict-area"

"Server is busy, please try again later. Error code: restrict-area" error

There is no way or fixes around this error, and users in India will not be able to play the game anymore. Shortly after this, PUBG Corporation announced its merger with Krafton. You can click here to read more about it.

Here's what the post on the Discord server and Facebook page of PUBG Mobile actually read:

"Dear fans, to comply with the interim order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology dated 2nd September, 2020, Tencent Games will terminate all service and access for users in India to PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite (together, 'PUBG Mobile') on 30th October, 2020." "The rights to publish PUBG Mobile in India will be returned to the owner of the PUBG intellectual property. Protecting user data has always been a top priority, and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users' gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner, as disclosed in our privacy policy. We deeply regret this outcome, and sincerely thank you for your support and love for PUBG Mobile in India."

Advertisement

Click here to check out the official Facebook post.

@PUBGMOBILE @PUBGMOBILE_IN I woke up with this announcement when I opened my game. It's been so emotional that finally we are unable to play in any manner. #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMOBILEINDIA is a game which assisted many like me to beat the depression and reunite or meet new friends pic.twitter.com/pAUn7WuX9h — Prasanna Dasari (@iamprasannaD) October 30, 2020

Can't get into the Game 😭... Guys Anybody confirm still pubg is working? #PUBGMOBILEINDIA#PUBG pic.twitter.com/J38HFxCloe — Mohammed Sathik (@MohammedSathik) October 30, 2020

Advertisement

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Lite official download website shut down in India