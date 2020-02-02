PUBG Mobile upcoming 0.17.0 version update details; is Erangel 2.0 coming in next update?

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is very close to receiving its forthcoming update version 0.17.0, which brings several new additions to the game. As soon as the update arrives, players can experience various new features like Death Cam, Color Blind, Tactical marker, and more. Apart from this, a question is still boasting into everyone's mind that "Is Erangel 2.0 coming in PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 version?"

Delivering some hints about much-awaited Erangel 2.0 map, PUBG Mobile Russia posted this in their official Telegram channel:

Telegram Post

Here's the translation of the quote:

Soon PUBG Mobile will be 2 Year old New Game Icon in Update 0.17.0 Waiting for Erangel 2.0?

As for now, the developers haven't added this new map in the beta test servers, which means Erangel 2.0 will take some more time to arrive in the game.

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update Details:

PUBG Mobile will soon complete its two years, and on this occasion, the upcoming Season 11 will be titled as '2GETHER WE PLAY' as reported by data miners. Besides this, the size of the update has also been revealed by the source, which claimes that PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 version update will weigh around 1GB.

Out of the update size, players will also need an additional 300MB of storage space to download resource packs, extensions, etc. Here's a screenshot of the update patch notes:

Patch Notes

Moreover, the latest update is expected to release between 15 February to 20 February. However, an official announcement is still pending regarding the launch date.