PUBG Update: PUBG Mobile Update 0.12.5, Season 7, Pets, Godzilla collab, Royale pass and more

The sixth season of PUBG Mobile ended yesterday. The game received an update which brought with it Season 7 and a lot more stuff.

PUBG Mobile Season 7 Royale Pass is now available and has a bunch of new and awesome stuff. In addition to the new emotes and cosmetics, there is some unique stuff as well this time. Purchasing the Royale pass grants 600 UC which can be used to purchase it again next season. It also includes a new parachute and flight trail which is exclusive to Royale pass owners. Equipping this leaves behind a trail of smoke while diving or parachuting. Also, Royale pass owners will get a new appearance- the mustache which they can groom their characters with.

Most stuff about the PUBG update was already leaked, courtesy of popular YouTuber- Mr. Ghost Gaming. So, you must be already be aware that a new weapon is coming to PUBG Mobile. The Skorpion is a machine pistol that fires 9mm rounds. It has dropped in all PUBG maps.

One of the main highlights of the new update is option to add pets as companions. You can select a pet, which are birds and it will be alongside you throughout your game. The bird does not do anything. It just gives you 'companionship'.

PUBG Mobile has also done a collaboration with Godzilla: King of the monsters. The film will be releasing on April 29 and its collaboration with PUBG Mobile is part of its publicity campaign. Players have spotted some T-shirts regarding the movie in the game. PUBG Mobile's twitter handle also tweeted about the same and asked players to parachute in to find clues to Godzilla's arrival. It is still unclear what these clues are and whether we will be seeing Godzilla in game.

Another collaboration is here! We are thrilled to announce the crossover between PUBG MOBILE and Godzilla: King of the Monsters! Parachute in to find clues of Godzilla's imminent arrival. See Godzilla: King of the Monsters in theaters May 31st! #PUBGMxGodzilla #GodzillaMovie pic.twitter.com/3PoGZb5rlV — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 16, 2019

What are your thoughts on the new update? Let us know in the comments below!

