PUBG Mobile update and Royal Pass Season 6: Everything you need to know.

Anjan Mazumdar FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 39 // 21 Mar 2019, 10:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PUBG MOBILE SEASON 6

The most awaited PUBG update come in this morning and has brought many surprises with it. The tiers are pushed down and the race has again begun to reach the top at the end of the Season. The theme for this season is as cool as the new Assault Rifle and the ride. Season 6 came with a whole lot of surprises and crates with some really interesting and amazing goodies in it.

Talking about the Royal Pass of this season, which might not have brought many smiles to the faces. The Elite Pass, on the other hand, has a whole lot of amazing kinds of stuff. The free Royal Pass will just give you some BP, an emote and an AWM skin.

But for all these, you have to be consistent and reach RP 40, for the " BREAKDOWN" emote and you will get the skin for AWM on RP 60. There are some attires for your characters, but they are too from the old crate collection. Royal Pass has not matched expectations, even in this season.

The other updates have filled the gap to some extent. Introducing the new assault rifle G36C was a great move and now, the Royale Pass has given you a fresh reason to use it. The 1st week of the new season has come up with a mission to use it to kill enemies to get 30 points and be ahead of your friends in the RP. The other updates like the Tukshai and the dynamic weather in Erangel and Miramar are equally interesting and fun and have added some great details to the game. To know more, update and enter the battlegrounds.

For the latest Video Game News, follow Sportskeeda

Advertisement