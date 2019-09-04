PUBG Mobile Update: Thunderstorms in Erangel, UMP9 Skin Removed, canted sight to be introduced

PUBG Mobile Upcoming Updates

With PUBG Mobile's Season 9 about to end, new updates and leaks have surfaced online. Players are expected to get brand new guns and other in-game items.

Thunderstorms In Erangel

Tencent Games have also introduced 'thunderstorms' as a new weather update in the Erangel Map. The introduction of dynamic weather in Erangel might get released with Erangel 2.0 in PUBG Mobile.

UPM9 Removed

Another major update will be the removal of UMP9 from PUBG Mobile. The gun will be changed to UMP45, firing .45acp bullets. Currently UMP9 uses 9mm bullets. In UMP45, the extended magazine capacity is also reduced from 40 to 35. The Vector, with 9mm bullets, will have an increased extended magazine capacity.

New MP5K Gun

A brand new gun will also be released in the upcoming update of PUBG Mobile, which will replace Vector SMG in the Vikendi Snow Map (and will be exclusive to Vikendi0. The gun is versatile, for short-range combats.

The gun fires 9mm bullets and can be equipped with various in-game equipment including Tactical Stock for better recoil control and scopes, up to 6x.

Canted Sight

PUBG Mobile has also hinted about the release of Canted Sights in the game. A player can quickly switch between scopes while both equipped on your gun in canted position.

Canted Sight To Be Introduced In Next Updates

New Deagle Semi-Automatic Pistol

A brand new pistol will also be introduced in the upcoming update of PUBG Mobile. Desert Eagle or Deagle can do great damage, and offers great accurate. It's powerful enough to knock down or kill a player with a level 3 helmet in a solo match.

