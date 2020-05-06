PUBG Mobile: Updated list of cool PUBG names for girls, 2020
- Here's a list of stylish names that girls can use in PUBG Mobile.
Over the past two years, there has been active participation of girls in PUBG Mobile. From Xyaa to Raven, the girls are stepping into both the streaming and competitive world with aplomb. PUBG Mobile has an in-game feature that helps you rename a character.
The lobby of a PUBG Mobile game consists of some unique in-game PUBG names for girls, many of them synchronize with the clan names. In PUBG Mobile, some settle for simple in-game names, while many love to have unique names that involve both characters and symbols.
List of cool PUBG names for girls
There is a freshly updated list of PUBG names for girls. A fashionable PUBG name is becoming a necessity for all players and girls are no exceptions. Here is the list of cool PUBG names for girls that you can try.
- Girl Royale
- Blade Woman
- Candy Cough
- Panda Heart
- Magic Peach
- Tiger Kitty
- Lady Killer
- Koi Diva
- Luna Star
- PubgPie
- Tragic Girl
- Girls of Neptune
- Broken Paws
- Anonymous Girl
- Tiny Hunter
- Claudia Clouds
- Super Giggles
- Triple Adorable
- Hot Username Here
- Princess of PUBG
- Pink Leader
- Gun Digger
- Her Majesty
- The Beekeeper
- Necessary Momentum
- Little Drunk Girl
- Acid Queen
- Cool Whip
- Digital Goddess
- Peanut Butter Woman
- Sleek Assassin
- Lady Fantastic
- Wildcat Talent
- Pink Nightmare
- Miss Fix It
- Romance Princess
- Emerald Goddess
- Marshmallow Treat
- Video Game Heroine
- Opulent Gamer
- Treasure Devil
- Leading Light
- Queen Bee
- Microwave Chardonnay
- Titanium Ladybug
- Freeze Queen
- Undergrad Split
- Gamer Bean
- Mafia Princess
- Eye Candy Kitten
- Troubled Chick
- Feral Filly
- Darkside Diva
- Saturn Extreme
- Battle Mistress
- Sassy Muffin
- Canary Apple Red
- Woodland Beauty
- TeKilla Sunrise
How to change your name in PUBG?
There are millions of names in PUBG Mobile, and chances are that you might struggle to find a unique one as most of the names sound very similar. For example, if you want to have a name like 'pro gamer,' there would be at least thousands of related names floating in the game. Here's how you can change your name in PUBG Mobile.
~Step 1: Open the PUBG app on your smartphone.
~Step 2: Click on 'Inventory' in the bottom menu.
~Step 3: Select the crate inbox on the bottom side.
~Step 4: Select the 'Rename Card' and use it.
~Step 5: Input a new name and click ok.