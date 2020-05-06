PUBG Mobile: Updated list of cool PUBG names for girls, 2020

PUBG Name for Girls

Over the past two years, there has been active participation of girls in PUBG Mobile. From Xyaa to Raven, the girls are stepping into both the streaming and competitive world with aplomb. PUBG Mobile has an in-game feature that helps you rename a character.

The lobby of a PUBG Mobile game consists of some unique in-game PUBG names for girls, many of them synchronize with the clan names. In PUBG Mobile, some settle for simple in-game names, while many love to have unique names that involve both characters and symbols.

List of cool PUBG names for girls

Female Character in PUBG Mobile

There is a freshly updated list of PUBG names for girls. A fashionable PUBG name is becoming a necessity for all players and girls are no exceptions. Here is the list of cool PUBG names for girls that you can try.

Girl Royale

Blade Woman

Candy Cough

Panda Heart

Magic Peach

Tiger Kitty

Lady Killer

Koi Diva

Luna Star

PubgPie

Tragic Girl

Girls of Neptune

Broken Paws

Anonymous Girl

Tiny Hunter

Claudia Clouds

Super Giggles

Triple Adorable

Hot Username Here

Princess of PUBG

Pink Leader

Gun Digger

Her Majesty

The Beekeeper

Necessary Momentum

Little Drunk Girl

Acid Queen

Cool Whip

Digital Goddess

Peanut Butter Woman

Sleek Assassin

Lady Fantastic

Wildcat Talent

Pink Nightmare

Miss Fix It

Romance Princess

Emerald Goddess

Marshmallow Treat

Video Game Heroine

Opulent Gamer

Treasure Devil

Leading Light

Queen Bee

Microwave Chardonnay

Titanium Ladybug

Freeze Queen

Undergrad Split

Gamer Bean

Mafia Princess

Eye Candy Kitten

Troubled Chick

Feral Filly

Darkside Diva

Saturn Extreme

Battle Mistress

Sassy Muffin

Canary Apple Red

Woodland Beauty

TeKilla Sunrise

How to change your name in PUBG?

Female Character in PUBG

There are millions of names in PUBG Mobile, and chances are that you might struggle to find a unique one as most of the names sound very similar. For example, if you want to have a name like 'pro gamer,' there would be at least thousands of related names floating in the game. Here's how you can change your name in PUBG Mobile.

~Step 1: Open the PUBG app on your smartphone.

~Step 2: Click on 'Inventory' in the bottom menu.

~Step 3: Select the crate inbox on the bottom side.

~Step 4: Select the 'Rename Card' and use it.

~Step 5: Input a new name and click ok.