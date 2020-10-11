PUBG Mobile: UZI location, damage, stats, and more

PUBG Mobile has emerged as a spectacular platform not only to enjoy a competitive career in, but also for content creation. This game has touched great heights in the battle royale category over the previous two years, and its ultra high-quality graphics make it stand out from its competition.

There are also various weapons available in this game, which players can use to get the Chicken Dinner. In this article, we cover the Micro UZI in this game.

PUBG Mobile: The UZI in detail

Damage

The UZI's location in PUBG Mobile (Image credits: MobileModeGaming.com)

The Micro UZI is one of the best SMGs in PUBG Mobile, and is known for its explosiveness in close-range combat. This gun is available in all maps of the game, including Erangel 2.0 and Livik. The UZI has the best rate of fire among SMGs, which makes it an unbeatable weapon in a 1v1 situation.

Damage statistics

Assessing the UZI's damage stats in PUBG Mobile (Image credits: Pinterest)

The Micro UZI has lesser damage than other SMGs in the game, but its firing speed covers for that. This gun deals a base damage of 26 hit points per shot and has two modes of fire, single and automatic. It has a firing speed of 0.048 seconds between consecutive shots, which is very impressive.

This firearm is not suitable for mid and long-range spray transfers, as it has less range when compared to assault rifles and DMRs in PUBG Mobile.

Recoil and attachments

Best attachments for the UZI (Image credits: Reddit)

In PUBG Mobile, the UZI is compatible with three attachments, a muzzle, magazine, and stock. The best attachments for this firearm in PUBG Mobile are a suppressor, for increasing stealth and making less sound during battles, an extended quickdraw magazine, to increase capacity to 35, and the stock.

The UZI is only equippable with a red dot or holographic sight after the latest update in the game.

