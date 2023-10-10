PUBG Mobile vertical recoil guide (October 2023)

In PUBG Mobile, vertical recoil control is crucial for better accuracy and overall performance. Managing unwanted gun movement when firing gives you a competitive advantage over opponents in this battle royale game.

This article will assist you in remaining ahead of your enemies in PUBG Mobile with tips to help you master vertical recoil control, whether you're a seasoned player or just starting out.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tricks and techniques to master vertical recoil in PUBG Mobile (October 2023)

1) Understand weapon-specific recoil patterns

Each weapon in PUBG Mobile has a distinct recoil pattern. Spend time on the range getting acquainted with your guns' vertical recoils. Recognizing patterns allows you to aim better during gameplay.

Weapons like the M416 and AKM have differing recoil characteristics. The M416 has little vertical recoil, making it easier to use attachments, whereas the AKM has a heavier kick that demands careful control.

2) Optimal loadout and attachments

Choose attachments that reduce vertical recoil while increasing weapon stability. The following accessories are some of the popular choices in this aspect:

Compensator : This accessory is quite effective at reducing horizontal and vertical recoil.

: This accessory is quite effective at reducing horizontal and vertical recoil. Vertical Grip : Specifically designed to reduce vertical recoil.

: Specifically designed to reduce vertical recoil. Flash Hider : This feature reduces vertical recoil, making it excellent for tap firing and controlled bursts.

: This feature reduces vertical recoil, making it excellent for tap firing and controlled bursts. Angled Foregrip: It not only reduces horizontal recoil but also improves overall weapon stability.

Experiment with several setups to find the one best suited to your playstyle and weapon preferences.

3) Control techniques during firing

Recoil management is key to combat success. Practice rapid fire and tapping to maintain accuracy. Instead of constantly holding down the trigger, fire in short bursts to reduce vertical recoil.

To counteract the weapon's upward movement, pull down on your device's screen. This tiny adjustment can make a significant impact on accuracy, especially during mid to long-range combat.

4) Adapt to different scenarios

The control of vertical recoil depends on the situation. In mid-range combat, you can choose full-auto firing with a focus on rapid target acquisition. Controlled bursts or single shots, on the other hand, become more successful in longer-range engagements.

Being versatile in your technique to recoil control guarantees that you can manage a range of conditions. To maximize accuracy, pay attention to your surroundings and adjust your firing method.

5) Continuous practice and feedback

Improving recoil control is a never-ending task that necessitates regular practice. Regularly participate in training grounds to improve your muscle memory for specific weapons. Take note of your shots and review replays to identify areas for development.

Seek input from veteran players or join PUBG Mobile communities to share knowledge and learn from others. Understanding how people handle recoil can provide useful ideas and tactics for improving your own abilities.

Focusing on these aspects can significantly improve your overall accuracy and performance in the game.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.