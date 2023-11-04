PUBG Mobile vertical recoil guide (November 2023)

Controlling vertical recoil is essential for improving accuracy and overall performance in PUBG Mobile. By controlling unintentional gun movement, you quickly gain an advantage over opponents in this battle royale game. To further elaborate on this facet, this article will highlight tips on how to master vertical recoil control in PUBG Mobile.

Whether you're an experienced veteran or a novice, following these tips will enhance your prowess and performance in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tricks and techniques to master vertical recoil in PUBG Mobile (November 2023)

1) Understanding vertical recoil patterns

The upward movement of your weapon's crosshair during a sustained fire is called vertical recoil. Each weapon in PUBG Mobile has a distinct recoil pattern that players must become acquainted with. As of November 2023, periodically updated patches may somewhat alter these patterns. Therefore, staying up to date on the latest modifications is critical.

To reduce vertical recoil, you must practice controlling the upward movement of your crosshair. Spend time in training mode or low-pressure matches learning the recoil pattern of your favored weapons. Most weapons have a fairly regular vertical ascent, and having the ability to reverse this movement will improve your accuracy and overall performance.

2) Optimal attachments for recoil control

Equip your firearm with vertical recoil-reducing attachments. Certain attachments are particularly useful in minimizing recoil and stabilizing your shots as of November 2023. The following accessories are suggested for dealing with vertical recoil:

Compensator : One of the most efficient attachments, it significantly reduces horizontal and vertical recoil, allowing gamers to maintain accuracy during sustained fire.

: One of the most efficient attachments, it significantly reduces horizontal and vertical recoil, allowing gamers to maintain accuracy during sustained fire. Vertical Grip : It enhances weapon stability, giving you more control over the crosshair's upward movement. For optimal recoil management, consider using the vertical grip in conjunction with the compensator.

: It enhances weapon stability, giving you more control over the crosshair's upward movement. For optimal recoil management, consider using the vertical grip in conjunction with the compensator. Angled Foregrip: The Angled Foregrip primarily reduces horizontal recoil and contributes to overall weapon stability. This can indirectly assist in controlling vertical recoil, especially for those who prefer a grip that provides a balance between horizontal and vertical control.

3) Practical recoil control techniques

Understanding recoil patterns and using proper attachments are important, but learning actual recoil control strategies is also essential for success in PUBG Mobile. Here are some pointers to assist you in efficiently controlling vertical recoil:

Burst firing : Instead of continuously swiping down the thumb, practice firing in short bursts. This allows you to re-adjust your aim and reset the recoil, giving you more control over your shots.

: Instead of continuously swiping down the thumb, practice firing in short bursts. This allows you to re-adjust your aim and reset the recoil, giving you more control over your shots. Crouch and prone : Use the crouch and prone functions to increase weapon stability. When crouched or prone, your character's wobble and recoil are minimized, making it easier to control vertical ascent during fights.

: Use the crouch and prone functions to increase weapon stability. When crouched or prone, your character's wobble and recoil are minimized, making it easier to control vertical ascent during fights. Aim control: Pay attention to the placement of your crosshairs and make slight changes while firing to offset the upward movement. Develop muscle memory for certain recoil patterns to regulate your aim automatically during tough encounters.

Regularly practice these techniques to stay sharp and adapt to any changes introduced in updates or patches.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.