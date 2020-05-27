PUBG Mobile: Villager Esports QUME Bitcoin Cup Finals Day 1 results and overall standings

PUBG Mobile Qume Bitcoin Cup

The PUBG Mobile Qume Bitcoin Cup is well underway and Day 1 of the tournament Finals has concluded.

The PUBG Mobile Qume Bitcoin Cup is hosted by Villager Esports. This action-packed tournament showcases a total of 27 teams from India divided into three groups. These teams are competing for a total prize pool of ₹1,50,000.

Five matches were played on Day 1 and at the end of the day, Fnatic tops the leaderboard with 72 points and 36 Kills. They are followed by U Mumba Esports and Element Esports who have earned 72 and 62 points respectively.

Villager Esports QUME Bitcoin Cup Finals Day 1 results and overall standings

Here are the overall standings at the end of Day 1 Finals of the tournament:

#1 Fnatic - 72 points

#2 U Mumba Esports - 72 points

#3 Element Esports - 62 points

#4 Revenge Esports - 53 points

#5 7 Seas - 48 points

#6 Team IND - 44 points

#7 Particle 7 - 43 points

#8 8Bit - 41 points

#9 SynerGE - 41 points

#10 Initiative Esports - 40 points

Overall Standings

#11 Blind - 38 points

#12 TSM Entity - 35 points

#13 Leg Stump - 35 points

#14 Celtz - 27 points

#15 Mayhem - 27 points

#16 Megastars- 27 points

#17 Powerhouse - 27 points

#18 Hydra Official - 25 points

#19 GodLike - 19 points

#20 Force One - 16 points

The Qume Bitcoin Cup began on May 18 and is scheduled to go on till May 27. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action of the tournament on Villager Esports' official YouTube channel.

