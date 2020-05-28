PUBG Mobile Qume Bitcoin Cup Standings

The PUBG Mobile Qume Bitcoin Cup is well underway, and Day 2 of the tournament's finals has concluded.

The PUBG Mobile Qume Bitcoin Cup is hosted by Villager Esports. This action-packed tournament showcases a total of 27 teams from India divided into three groups. These teams are competing for a total prize pool of ₹1,50,000.

Five matches were played on Day 2, and at the end of the day, Fnatic tops the leaderboard with 128 points and 62 kills. They are followed by 7 Seas and Team IND, who have earned 122 and 113 points respectively.

PUBG Mobile Villager Esports QUME Bitcoin Cup Finals Day 2 results and overall standings

Top 5 Fraggers

Here are the overall standings at the end of Day 2 of the finals of the tournament:

#1 Fnatic - 128 points

#2 7 Seas - 122 points

#3 Team IND - 113 points

#4 U Mumba Esports - 108 points

Advertisement

#5 Initiative Esports - 98 points

#6 TSM Entity - 97 points

#7 Celtz - 90 points

#8 Particle 7 - 83 points

#9 SynerGE - 83 points

#10 PowerHouse - 83 points

#11 Revenge Esports - 67 points

#12 8 Bit - 66 points

#13 Hydra Official - 65 points

#14 Blind - 62 points

#15 MegaStars - 56 points

#16 Force One- 56 points

#17 Leg Stump - 52 points

#18 Mayhem - 47 points

#19 GodLike - 26 points

#20 Element Esports - 23 points

The Qume Bitcoin Cup began on May 18 and is scheduled to go on till May 27. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action of the tournament on Villager Esports' official YouTube channel.

Also Read: Fnatic PUBG Mobile roster to disband after PMPL SA 2020