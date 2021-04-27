PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Battle Royale experience of the two games compared

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile are often pitted against one another as the best battle royale games in the esports industry. Fans are divided on which is superior in terms of the BR experience.

Besides the other modes, both games have a BR one. Since Battle Royale is the central theme and idea of these games, this article will compare both by examining all facets of a BR experience, including gameplay, graphics, and in-game features.

Comparing the battle royale experience of COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile

#1 - Gameplay

The gameplay action in COD Mobile is fast and arcade styling majorly influences its BR mode. The title is an excellent alternative for those who enjoy faster-paced gameplay. COD Mobile offers high-speed performance, great in-game movement speed, and smoothness.

PUBG Mobile is much slower in comparison. It is more inclined towards a realistic and lifelike approach to the gameplay style.

#2 - In-game features

Advertisement

COD Mobile’s vast arsenal of weapons and spectacular BR features provide greater maps and dynamic in-game functioning, such as using the BR class, zip-lining, riding a helicopter, and so on.

PUBG Mobile does not have such diversified in-game content. The features are realistic, but as simple as possible. There is no other extraordinary feature that it provides to its players.

#3 - Graphics

COD Mobile has enticing HD graphics! (Image via Yanrique/ YouTube)

COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile both have high frame rate graphic options for high-end devices. They offer crisp and textured frame illustrations. Both games have highly detailed map textures that add to the experience for players.

Advertisement

On high-end devices, PUBG Mobile can go up to 90 FPS, while COD Mobile also offers 90 and 120 FPS frame rates on such phones.

Conclusion

Both COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile offer great BR experiences to players, and it is completely an individual’s choice to prefer either of these two. If players like arcade-style gameplay with unique features, they can opt for COD Mobile.

However, if they prefer a much more simplistic and natural BR experience, PUBG Mobile is their go-to game.

Also read: 5 best Free Fire pets to pair with DJ Alok in April 2021