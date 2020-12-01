PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for 4GB RAM Android devices?

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile are two of the most popular mobile battle royale games in the world. They were made for a quality gameplay experience with high-end graphics support.

Both games can run smoothly on 4GB RAM Android devices without any laggy or jittery gameplay experience.

PUBG Mobile

Minimum system requirements

For Android:

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: A decent processor, such as the equivalent of Snapdragon 425

COD Mobile

Minimum System Requirements

Here are the minimum requirements for COD Mobile as stated on the official website of the game:

"Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above."

Advertisement

Is PUBG Mobile or COD Mobile better for Android devices with 4 GB RAM?

Gameplay

PUBG Mobile (top) and COD Mobile UIs (Image via Reddit )

PUBG Mobile has an average gameplay duration of 20-30 minutes, with 100 players landing on a map to battle it out against one another. It is very resource-intensive, and the device engagement subsequently gets heavy. After a few matches, the device slowly heats up, and the gameplay can become laggy and jittery.

COD Mobile is also very resource-intensive in its gameplay style but hardly has any lag. It offers pretty smooth gameplay, and its average match duration is also the same as that of PUBG Mobile, with 100 players landing on a battle royale map.

Graphics

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile offer 60-90 FPS of in-game frame rate support with a quality experience (Image via Fanbyte)

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile offer rich gameplay with Ultra HD graphics support. They also offer 60-90 FPS of in-game frame rate support with a quality experience.

However, COD Mobile's vibrant visuals and open-world map details with a 60FPS minimal lag experience is a better option based on the graphics criteria.

Conclusion

Both PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile will run smoothly on medium-range and budget smartphones. However, in terms of quality and lag-free gameplay, COD Mobile is a better option than PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion, and it is an individual's preference to choose one game over another.

Also read: Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices?