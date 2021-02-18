PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Which game has better graphics for 4 GB RAM Android phones?

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile are two of the most common names in the Esports industry. Gamers often compare the titles to see which one outperforms the other.

Both games integrate an engaging gaming experience and have an individualized process of gameplay design and graphic enhancement.

This article compares the system specs, gameplay, and visuals of these two titles to determine which is better for 4GB RAM Android devices in 2021.

PUBG Mobile

Minimum system requirements

For Android

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 425 equivalent

COD Mobile

Here are the minimum requirements that are stated on the official website of COD Mobile:

"Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above."

Gameplay mechanism

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile have a total of 100 players who land on an island and participate in a battle royale match. The players compete to be the last man standing, and whoever survives till the last (squad, solo, or duo) wins the match.

The average match time is 30 minutes for both titles. However, there is little distinction between these titles, and that is COD Mobile is faster than PUBG Mobile in its gameplay mechanics.

Graphics and visuals

The graphics optimization in both games is outstanding. Regarding the texture with fantastic map details in PUBG Mobile, it is very realistic. The vivid and contrasting frames of COD Mobile are also appreciable.

Both games support a high FPS frame rate (60) on 4 GB RAM devices. However, the quality of performance may vary.

Conclusion: Which is better for 4GB RAM Android devices?

Image via Sunitaplays/ YouTube

Both PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile require at least 2 GB of RAM to run. Hence, both can run pretty well on 4GB of RAM devices and more. But the standards of graphics and smooth operation are far more seamless in COD Mobile.

COD Mobile provides a great gaming experience with smooth 60FPS frame rate support and zero-lag gameplay on 4GB RAM smartphones. In comparisod, PUBG Mobile gets laggy and jitter only after a brief play periody, thus reducing performance and gameplay quality.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinions.