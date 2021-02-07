PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for high-end Android devices?

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile are two uber-popular titles in the Esports industry. Gamers often compare the title to see, which is better.

Both titles incorporate immersive gaming experience and have their individual approach towards gameplay style and graphic optimization. This article will compare the system requirements, gameplay, and graphics of these two titles to conclude which is better for high-end Android devices in 2021.

PUBG Mobile

Minimum system requirements

For Android

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 425 equivalent

For iOS

iPhone 5S, iPad 2, or newer devices running iOS 9 or above

COD Mobile

Here are the minimum requirements that are stated on the official website of COD Mobile:

"Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above."

For iOS

COD Mobile is compatible with iOS devices running iOS 9.0 or higher.

Gameplay style

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile have a total of 100 players who land on an island and compete together in the same core of battle royale, where players battle against each other to be the last person remaining.

For both titles, the overall match time is 30 minutes. These two titles' gameplay mechanics vary little with the difference being that COD Mobile is more fast-paced than PUBG Mobile.

Graphics

Both titles have excellent optimization of graphics. PUBG Mobile is very realistic in texture with spectacular map details. COD Mobile has colourful and contrasting frames. However, the latter is faster and more inclined towards arcade-style gaming.

Both titles offer tremendous support for high FPS (60-90) in high-end (6 GB - 8 GB) RAM Android devices.

Verdict: Which is better?

Both PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile require a minimum of 2 GB RAM. Both will function well on devices with 4 GB RAM and above. But COD Mobile will be much better choice regarding graphics quality and smooth performance.

COD Mobile offers a better gameplay experience in high-range devices with smooth 90FPS frame rate support and zero-lag. In contrast, PUBG Mobile becomes laggy and twitchy even after a short duration of play.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinions.