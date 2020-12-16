PUBG Mobile vs Fortnite Mobile: Which game has better graphics?

PUBG Mobile and Fortnite Mobile are two of the most popular battle royale games in the industry.

PUBG Mobile has been a fan-favorite since its release and has been influential in the growth of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform.

Meanwhile, Fortnite is a PC game in its origin. It was soon released on iOs platforms but is currently not available for Android devices. This means only iOs users will be able to enjoy the mobile version of Fortnite.

Both games are resource-intensive and require larger device optimization. They offer great graphics quality and an immersive gameplay experience.

This article compares the two games to determine which one has the better graphics.

PUBG Mobile minimum system requirements:

For Android

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 425 equivalent

For iOS

iPhone 5S, iPad 2, or newer devices running iOS 9 or above

Fortnite Mobile minimum system requirement for iOs devices:

iPhone 8, iPad 2, or newer devices running iOS 9 or above

Which game has better graphics between Fortnite Mobile and PUBG Mobile?

Fortnite Mobile

Fortnite Mobile (Image via Snapseed)

The uncluttered cartoon aesthetics and the sharp color contrasts in Fortnite make the game more fun, vibrant and visually appealing.

The game offers great graphics. As it is only available on iOs platforms, it offers 60FPS and above frame rates, allowing for a much smoother and lag-free experience.

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile (Image via Snapseed)

PUBG Mobile looks more like a modern shooter game and has a realistic graphic feel. With great map detailings and balanced contrasts, the game is immersive and interesting to play.

PUBG Mobile can run at 60FPS settings on both Android and iOs devices and mostly offers a smooth and no-lag experience.

Conclusion

In terms of device compatibility, PUBG Mobile has greater reach as it runs both on Android and iOs devices while Fortnite is only limited to iOs users.

In terms of graphics, PUBG Mobile is better than Fortnite as its realistic visuals make it more immersive. However, it is important to note that preference in terms of graphics and visuals is ultimately subjective.