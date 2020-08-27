PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: 3 major differences

Battle royale games have pioneered the growth of the mobile gaming industry, with PUBG Mobile and Free Fire the two most popular titles on the platform.

Both feature similarly intense BR combat, but sometimes, the users look out for differences between these games. In this article, we talk about three of the most common differences between these renowned games.

The players must note that these are just differences and not comparisons between the two games.

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Three major differences

#1 Graphics and size

PUBG Mobile runs on the Unreal Engine and provides the players with a more realistic experience. In contrast, Free Fire has lower system requirements, ensuring smoother gameplay on low-end devices.

The size of PUBG Mobile (1.8 GB) is comparatively more than Free Fire (553 MB) as well, on Google Play Store.

#2 Number of players in a match

PUBG Mobile has 100 players dropping on an island to face off against each other. On the other hand, Free Fire only features 50 participants in a match. The latter calls for fast-paced action and has relatively smaller maps.

#3 Pets

Some of the pets in Free Fire

This is one of the most unique aspects in Garena Free Fire. Over ten pets are present in the game, with the latest one, Mr. Waggor, added after the OB23 update. Each pet has special abilities that aid the users on the battlefield.

These are not all the differences between these games. There are several other as well, like the number of maps, characters, and weapons. Also, Free Fire has more downloads on the Play Store, at over 500 million, while PUBG Mobile has over 100 million installs.

