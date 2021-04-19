The battle royale world of mobile gaming is incomplete without PUBG Mobile and Free Fire. Both titles offer action-packed matches that players all over the world enjoy.

The games are often compared in terms of graphics and gameplay. This article takes a look at the five major differences that beginners should know of.

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: 5 differences beginners should know about

#1 - Minimum Requirements

Image via ACE GAMING (YouTube)

The minimum device requirements for both the titles are given below:

PUBG Mobile

Operating System: Android version 5.1.1 and above

RAM: 2 GB

File Size: 2 GB

Free Fire

Operating System: Android 4.1 and above

RAM: 1 GB

File Size: 689 MB

#2 - Match time and number of players

Image via Jk Official live (YouTube)

PUBG Mobile matches last for a longer time compared to Free Fire. While battle royale matches in Free Fire last for 10 minutes, a PUBG Mobile match takes 20 to 25 minutes to end.

When it comes to the number of players in PUBG Mobile, the total number is restricted to 100. In case of Free Fire, the limit is 50.

#3 - Characters

Image via Wallpaper iPhone

Free Fire has a vast range of characters that players can choose from. Each character has its own unique ability. PUBG Mobile does not have separate characters with special abilities. Players are assigned a default character at the beginning of the game.

#4 - Graphics

Image via Aleksandar Stanković (YouTube)

While PUBG Mobile is powered by Unreal Engine 4, Free Fire runs on Unity. Free Fire has a vibrant backdrop that features cartoonish characters. PUBG Mobile, on the other hand, has a more realistic backdrop. Players looking for more realistic gameplay would like PUBG Mobile better than Free Fire.

#5 - Game Modes

Image via Wallpaper Cave

The battle royale titles have the following game modes:

PUBG Mobile:

Classic: Erangel, Livik, Miramar, Sanhok, Karakin Arcade: Quick Match, Sniper Training, War EvoGround: Payload 2.0 Arena: Gun Game, Arena Training, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Assault

Free Fire:

Ranked Game (Bermuda, Purgatory) Classic (Ranked and Non-Ranked) Clash Squad (Ranked and non-Ranked) Big-Head

