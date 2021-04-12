Free Fire players are quite particular about their nicknames. A number of players often try to make them even more stylish and unique by including rare symbols.

For cool Free Fire name recommendation: 60 best Free Fire names with unique symbols in April 2021

Players can pick a name as soon as they sign in for the very first time. However, even if they don't choose one then, they can always change it later. But if players want to change their name later on in the game, they will have to spend Diamonds (in-game money). 390 Diamonds will be deducted the moment they confirm their new name.

To find out how to change a nickname, players can take a look at How to change Free Fire nicknames in April 2021

How to get stylish Free Fire names using symbols in April 2021

Image via Mr Khiladi gaming

Android and iOS keyboards do not offer many unique symbols. In order to make their name even more stylish, players can always head over to sites like: nickfinder.com, fortnite.freefire-name.com, etc. to customize their nickname or for some name recommendations.

Image via Pinterest

There are many symbols that players can access in nickfinder.com. They can decorate their name using the symbols as per their choice. If they want a good recommendation from the website which includes fancy symbols, they enter the name and pick one from the options below.

Once the players have found an appropriate name, they can copy it by clicking on the name and then go to Free Fire to paste the name. Players then have to make the necessary payment.

Advertisement

Also read: How to get stylish guild names and pet names in Free Fire

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' tips and tricks!

Also read: List of all rewards given away by Garena Free Fire through redeem code for hitting viewership milestone on their latest video