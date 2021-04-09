When it comes to nicknames, most Free Fire players love to stand out from the crowd. These kinds of names in the game are stylish and usually consist of symbols to make them more unique.

Players have the option to pick a username right after signing up for Free Fire for the very first time. If they have not chosen a nickname according to their choice during this point, they still have the option to change this moniker.

However, it will cost players diamonds (in-game money) to change their names. Three hundred ninety diamonds will be deducted as soon as they confirm their new nickname.

Android and iOS keyboards do not have a wide variety of signs that players can use. To customize their names or for cool name recommendations, players can head over to websites like nickfinder.com and fortnite.freefire-name.com.

How to change Free Fire nicknames in April 2021

A video explaining this process (Image via Aar Bee Creations (YouTube))

In order to change their nicknames successfully, players must follow the simple steps given below:

They need to first open Free Fire and click the profile banner, which is located at the top left corner of the screen.

Users have to then click on the name change button. They can find it right below their usernames.

Once the dialogue box appears, they can enter a name of their choice or paste the name they have selected from the websites above.

Players will then need to make proper payments for changing their name.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' tips and tricks!

