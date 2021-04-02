60 best Free Fire names with unique symbols in April 2021

Garena Free Fire is one of the most successful battle royale games on the mobile platform. The game features traditional BR elements, with 50 players landing on a virtual island to eliminate their opponents and become the last man standing.

Players are required to set an in-game name or IGN when they first log in to Free Fire. Most players try to set cool and unique names to stand out from the rest of the users in the game. These IGNs usually have special fonts and symbols.

Android and iOS keyboards do not have fancy symbols or fonts. So, players have to visit websites like nickfinder.com and fortnite.freefire-name.com to customize their Free Fire name.

Players who are not happy with their current name can change it by spending diamonds (in-game currency).

60 stylish Free Fire names with unique symbols in April 2021

Here are 60 stylish names that players can use as their Free Fire IGN:

1. ༺₮ⱧɆ_₳₱ⱤłⱠł₳₦_₭łĐ༻

2. ×°¢няσмιυм°×

3. A𝔤eⁿ🆃Deϻeⁿ🆃or

4. Emerαℓd ͢͢͢G𐍉ddeຮຮ

5. ༺₱Ⱨ₳₦₮ØM༒

6. ★Miss 𝕱orτ𝕦ήe

7. ᜰ꙰ꦿ➢❦︻╦̵̵͇╤─Θ

8. Snoᴡ ๖ۣۜƤhⱥrⱥoh

9. Ꭰᥲʀκ͢☢Ӄᴎ͟͞ɪ͟͞ԍ͟͞ʜ͟͞ᴛ

10. ꧁༺JOKER༻꧂

11. Sa多oτeนr

12. Ǝτernΐτψ

13. Neoήקմήk

14. ☽TђePreteŇder☾

15. 𓊈𒆜𝓟𝓻𝓸𒆜𓊉

16. 𝓓art𝔥 𝓓aeήeryʂ

17. 𝕭eαsτ Tα͢͢͢𝕞eЯ⚒

18. 𒆜Art͢͢͢ᴇmis𒆜

19. ༒hêÐêvïł

20. Úñïqµê ÌÐêñ†ï†¥

21. Łø𐍉Ňy Eҍ𝑜Ňy

22. ⦃𝔓𝔢𝔞𝔯𝔩 ℌ𝔢𝔞𝔯𝔱⦄

23. ≪Ⲙagiᄃgµψ Ⲙagen†a≫

24. Ol∂ Яe͢͢͢gℝet

25. ༺C𐍉nq𝓊e͢͢͢ℝØʀ༻

26. EŇlᎥv𝖊ŇᎥŇ𝔤 Cℝ𝖊𝖊den𝖈e꧂

27. SeŇøri𝕥α⇝

28. RolleЯ Ͳนrτle

29. ꧁฿eαsτ Iηɔคℝηคτe꧂

30. ⌁山øℓf 𝕿rΐbบne⌁

31. Te🆁🆁ific To𝖗nⱥᖙo

32. Ha𝖕𝖕y Hเ𝖕py𒅒

33. 🐐ƑҽąɾӀҽʂʂ

34. 𝓢𝓹𝓾𝓷𝓴𝔂 𝓒͢͢͢𝓸𝓶𝓮𝓽

35. 𝒮๏ul Sภΐ𝓹eℝ☘

36. ᖫEar†ђ M𝖊†aℓᖭ

37. Hømelψ Intrøvert

38. ❅Cobra❅

39. ⎝⎝✧ℕ𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒✧⎠⎠

40. ꧁Night🅼αrǝ

41. ๖ۣۜƤredatør✈

42. ⩻ςђคร๓⩼

43. Voℓτ⚔

44. °”K͢͢͢ᎥℓℓVeภ†๖ۣۜᗯђo”°

45. 𝒫l͢͢͢บto♛

46. ƒєηηєℓ ∂σνєᴳᵒᵈ

47. ριχιє 丂σℓ∂ιєя

48. 【H𝖆r𝔪𐍉nℽGe𝔪】

49. ×ºSimpӀ𝔂𝕿he𐐚eรtº×

50. Ṩapp𝖍ire

51. 彡Mⱥ͢͢͢d Mⱥאָ彡

52. ⩻Aήi🅼αgนs⩼

53. ×ºɭigh𝓽ήiήgº×

54. Be𝓇se𝓇k

55. 卄єα∂ѕнσσтєя

56. やriϻr𐍉se💞

57. Bℓค𝓬k Beคu𝓉ℽ

58. WᎥήήΣr WᎥ͢͢͢ήnΣr

59. ✦Syϻթђᵒny

60. Titⱥภiu๓ Lⱥᖙybug🎬

