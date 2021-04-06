Free Fire is one of those battle royale titles that gives players the opportunity to pick characters with a wide range of unique abilities. It's not just characters, Free Fire also offers many pets that players can unlock as they progress in the game.

Most Free Fire players love to stand out in the crowd with unique nicknames. Along with these sometimes quirky nicknames, players are also fond of stylish guild names, and names for their pets.

Players might feel sad as their Android and iOS keyboards are not good enough for customizing their Free Fire pet names. However, there is no reason to be sad as there are many sites to suit their purpose. They can head over to sites like nickfinder.com, fortnite.freefire-name.com, etc. to decorate the pet name as per their choice.

Players also have the option to change the name of their pets if they are unsatisfied with the previous one. All they have to do is click the rename icon and paste the name of their choice. They can locate the rename icon right beside the list of pets in the Pets tab. Necessary Diamonds (in-game money) will be deducted for changing the name

40 best Free Fire pet names with symbols in April 2021

These are forty best pet names with symbols that players can use in Free Fire:

1. ⧼Admiℝⱥl⧽

2. 𝓐𝕞i͢͢͢g𝕠

3. Mⱥximนꜱ

4. 𒈞Heяcules

5. 彡𝐵ruτuຮ彡

6. 丹ʝⱥx💢

7. Jeweℓ

8. 卂ᄃΣ꧂

9. Airєร⚠

10. ᴳᵒ๖ۣۜßaᴍbᎥ

11. ßeⱥr

12. 𒆜Ŧΐger𒆜

13. Heℝsђeψ

14. 𝕭𝖊𝖆𝖚𝖙𝖞

15. ⋉Bee†ℓe⋊

16. ꧁𝕀𝕧𝕠𝕣𝕪

17. 𐌁𝕚rd𝕚e

18. Tweety❥

19. Ha℘℘ψ💖

20. 〖卄o𝖓eψ฿eสʳ〗

21. ❦Miτ͢͢͢τeภร

22. ☽𝐼𝓇𝒾𝓈☾

23. لa𝖌uar

24. Mσ͢͢͢¢h𝓪

25. ⫷Peคrˡ⫸

26. Nem͢͢͢𐍉

27. 𒅒やebbℓeຮ

28. ∉þhoenᎥx∌

29. 𝓢𝓴𝔂𝓮🌏

30. ᚛山aℓ͢͢͢ᖙø᚜

31. ❅ßlสckJสck❅

32. █▬█ █ ▀█▀𝐵𝑜𝑜𝓂𝑒𝓇

33. Bմckψ

34. ⪓ƆuʝØ⪔

35. 👀$coobℽdoo

36. Ǥคrfiҽld

37. WØØ𝔣ie

38. 𐌁𝓊††eя🅲นp

39. Caຮק𝑒r

40. Cђiℚuitita

