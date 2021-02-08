PUBG Mobile vs. Free Fire: 5 major differences between both games in 2021

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are two of the most popular Battle Royale games in the Esports industry, and both of them offer great and immersive gaming experiences.

Both these titles share the same core of battle royale gameplay. However, some major differences distinguish these two titles from each other.

This article lists five major differences between these two mega-popular titles.

Five major differences between PUBG Mobile and Free Fire

#1 Gameplay style



Although both games share the same concept of the last person surviving, they have a different approach to the game. Free Fire has 50 players landing on an island, whereas PUBG Mobile has 100 players.

Both titles have different gameplay durations too. The former hosts a match for about 12-15 minutes, while the latter requires at least 30 minutes for a match to finish.

#2 Graphics

Both these games have different approaches towards graphics optimization. PUBG Mobile is more realistic with detailed textures, high contrast frames, and 60-90FPS frame rate support.

Free Fire allows a 60FPS support along with colorful frames but with an arcade-styled approach. Readers can click here to know the detailed graphics comparison of these titles.

#3 Game modes

Gameplay modes in PUBG Mobile

Another major difference between these two titles is the availability of game modes. PUBG Mobile has much better and more gameplay modes available (Payload 2.0, Power Armor mode, etc.), while Free Fire has lesser and limited gameplay modes (Rampage 2.0, Clash Squad).



#4 Arsenal

Both titles offer a wide range of firearms to their players. Although both have some common weapons in use, most differ (Shotguns, SMGs, ARs). All the firearms of both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have very different weapon stats and affectability on the ground.

#5 Characters



Characters are an integral part of Free Fire, and with almost every major update, Free Fire introduces a new character. Currently, Free Fire comprises 37 characters, and almost all of them have some special and unique abilities that assist players on the ground.

PUBG Mobile does not have any character choices or multiple characters at all. The game only offers one single avatar of the player with no special qualities, though the avatar's appearance can be changed whenever the player wishes to.