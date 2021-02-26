PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Revenue, downloads, and popularity compared

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are two of the most eminent names in the Esports community, and fans often lock horns to prove which one is better in terms of gameplay, features, or graphics.

However, according to some popular sources and reports, revenue and downloads of these two titles in 2020 have come to light. This article will share all the insights about the revenues made, total downloads, and popularity rankings of the two mega titles, PUBG Mobile and Free Fire.

Revenues earned in the year 2020 by PUBG Mobile and Free Fire.

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are two of the most popular BR titles. Hence, the revenues accrued by them are also huge.

Superdata is an analyst company with an in-depth perspective into which games are being consumed the most and the money that companies make. According to one of their late released report in 2020, Free Fire made a revenue of $2.13 billion in 2020.

According to Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile generated the globally highest revenue of the year:

"PUBG Mobile, combined with the Chinese localisation of the title, Game For Peace, is the No. 1 revenue-generator globally across the App Store and Google Play in 2020, accumulating close to $2.6 billion since the start of the year, up 64.3 per cent from 2019"

Both titles generate revenues through in-game purchases made by players, various collaborations, and sponsorships.

Total downloads

PUBG Mobile is one of the top games on the Play Store and has 100 million-plus downloads. Free Fire is currently the number one title on Play Store and boasts over 500 million downloads.

Popularity

According to Esports Charts, PUBG Mobile is the most popular BR title of 2020. As per their report, PUBG Mobile, developed by Tencent, became the most-watched mobile Esports game in 2020. It accounted for a massive watch time of 134.5 million hours.

Image via Esports Charts

Esports Charts also stated that:

"The most popular tournament of the discipline in the past year was PUBG Mobile World League 2020, especially its eastern division, which gathered over 1,1M Peak Viewers."

Free Fire bagged second place in terms of popularity and watch time. According to the report, it had a total watch time of 132.2 million hours for an air time of 3.1k hours.

Image via Esports Charts

According to Esports Charts:

"Garena Free Fire went from 3rd to 2nd place with 246% growth in Hours Watched! Free Fire Continental Series 2020 Asia became the discipline's most watched tournament of the past year, with 2.5M Peak Viewers."

Conclusion

With so much popularity and revenues generated every year, both these titles are growing gradually. They will be more popular in years to come.