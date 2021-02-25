Wolfrahh vs Chrono in Free Fire: Which is the better character for the Factory Challenge?

The Factory Challenge is one of the most popular challenges in Garena Free Fire. The challenge requires players to land on the roof of a factory to fight against each other (mostly melee or fistfights).

Players can use a character from Free Fire's large collection to overcome their opponents in this challenge.

This article compares two Free Fire characters, Chrono and Wolfrahh, to determine which is the best option for the challenge.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Wolfrahh in Free Fire

Wolfrahh's ability - LimeLight

Wolfrahh in Free Fire

According to the in-game description, Wolfrahh is a game streamer and esports player. He has a passive ability called Limelight.

This ability decreases the damage taken from headshots by 3% up to 25% with every additional observer or kill. The damage to the enemy's limbs also improves by 3 percent up to 15 percent.

When Wolfrahh is maximized, his ability is also boosted significantly.

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono is a bounty hunter with an active ability called Time Turner. At the base level (level 1), this ability builds a force field that can block 600 damage. Chrono can shoot from inside the force field, while his movement speed is also increased by 15%.

Allies inside the force field also receive a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting four seconds. The ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

When Chrono is boosted to level 6 using character fragment cards, his abilities also maximize significantly.

Verdict

Wolfrahh and Chrono are great options for Free Fire. However, when it comes to the Factory Challenge, it is safe to pick the latter over the former.

Chrono can enhance movement speed while protecting himself from damage in the Factory Challenge.

Meanwhile, Wolfrahh's ability is of no practical use in the challenge as he requires a spectator to activate his skills. As there will be none in the Factory Challenge, Wolfrahh will not be able to utilize his skills.

(Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria).

