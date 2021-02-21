Chrono vs Andrew in Free Fire: Which character is better for the Factory Challenge?

Garena Free Fire is one of the most in-demand and popular titles in the esports industry. The game has gradually emerged as one of the best battle royale titles, and its unique features partly take credit for this rise.

There are special characters in the game, and they have powers that help players on the ground. Chrono is one of the most powerful characters in the game, while Andrew is one of the earliest ones.

This article compares their abilities to see who is better for the most popular custom room challenge, the Factory Challenge, in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Andrew and Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono's active ability is called Time Turner.

At its default level (level 1), the ability can create a force field to block 600 damage from enemies. Chrono can also fire at opponents while being inside the force field. His movement speed gets boosted by 15%.

During skill activation, allies inside the force field get a 10% increment in movement speed, with all the effects lasting for four seconds with a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At Chrono's maximum potential, his movement speed is increased by 30%, the allies' movement speed is increased by 15%, and all the effects last 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Andrew's ability - Armor Specialist

Andrew in Free Fire

As per his in-game description, Andrew was once a police officer and has a passive ability called Armor Specialist. At its default level (level one), the vest durability loss is reduced by 2%.

He can also be maximized using character fragment cards, and at his highest potential (level 6), his vest durability loss is lessened by 12%.

Verdict

Andrew and Chrono have great significance in Free Fire. These characters help in the Clash Squad mode and Classic mode. However, out of these two, it suffices to say that Chrono will be a better choice for the Factory Challenge.

Andrew has a remarkable ability to increase armor durability. However, that is true, provided armor is allowed in the custom challenge. Fights are mostly melee or fistfights, and hence, players may find Chrono much more helpful thanks to increased movement speed.

(Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria).

