Chrono vs Jota in Free Fire: Which character is better for the Factory Challenge?

Garena Free Fire has a wide range of characters to choose from. Except for Nulla and Primis, all other characters have special abilities that aid players on the battleground.

The Factory Challenge in Free Fire is one of the most entertaining custom room challenges and is created by popular content creators on YouTube. The challenge sees players landing on the roof of a factory to battle it out against each other (mostly melee and fistfights).

Chrono is one of the recent additions before the OB26 update while Jota is a popular character in Free Fire. This article compares these two characters to determine who is the best pick for the challenge.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Jota in Free Fire

Chrono's ability - Time Turner

According to his description, Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe who has an active ability called Time Turner.

At its default level, the ability creates a force field that blocks 600 damage from enemies. Chrono can fire at opponents while being inside the force field. His movement speed is also increased by 15%.

During skill activation, allies inside the force field get a 10% increment in movement speed, with the effects lasting for four seconds. The ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At Chrono's maximum potential, his movement speed increases by 30%, while the allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects last for 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Jota's ability - Sustained Raids

As his in-game description states, Jota is a parkour expert and stuntman who has a passive ability called Sustained Raids.

This ability restores 25HP for every SMG or Shotgun kill with a quick five-second cooldown. At its highest level, it restores 40HP for each Shotgun or SMG kill.

Verdict

Both Chrono and Jota are great characters to use in the Classic and Clash Squad modes of Garena Free Fire. However, when it comes to the Factory Challenge, Chrono is a better option than Jota.

This is because the Factory Challenge mostly involves fistfights and melee weapons, making Jota's ability useless. Meanwhile, Chrono can be of great use as he offers increased movement speed as well as a defensive shield.

(Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria).

