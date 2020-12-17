CR7's Chrono vs Jota: Who is the better Free Fire character?

Over the years, Free Fire has been one of the dominating titles in the battle royale genre. The addition of special characters is what makes the game so unique and popular. Except for Primis and Nulla, each one boasts a unique ability, and in total, there are 34 characters in the game.

The developers of Free Fire collaborate with various famous figures worldwide to increase the game's reach. Recently, they teamed up with football star Cristiano Ronaldo to bring his persona called "Chrono" into the game.

The character Jota in Free Fire is also very unique and offers an interesting skillset in the game.

This article compares and analyzes both Jota and Chrono to find out which one is better in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of CR7's Chrono and Jota in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

According to his description, Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe and has an active ability called Time-Turner.

At its base level, the ability creates a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents while being inside the force field. His movement speed also increases by 15%.

During skill activation, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting for four seconds. The ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At Chrono's maximum potential, his movement speed increases by 30%, while the allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects last for 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

Jota

Jota in Free Fire

As Jota's character statistics highlight, he is a parkour expert and stuntman who has the primary level passive ability Sustained Raids. It instantly restores 25HP with every SMG or Shotgun kill at a short cooldown of five seconds. However, at the maximum level, he will restore 40HP with each Shotgun or SMG kill.

Chrono or Jota: Who is the better character?

Both Jota and Chrono have special abilities and are much worthy on the ground. Jota has an aggressive ability, whereas Chrono can be useful to both passive and aggressive players.

Jota's ability to gain HP with each kill is a great advantage for aggressive players who engage in a lot of fights. But, Chrono's ability is much more versatile and handy than that of Jota's as he can defend as well as attack the enemies at the same time.

Hence, though Jota has an impressive ability in the game, Chrono's versatility and nifty usage of abilities give players an extra edge on the virtual battleground.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the playing style of an individual.