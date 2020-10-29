PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which should you choose?

The battle royale genre has been one of the most successful mobile gaming categories of the last few years. Players love the battle royale concept, and some games have gained a lot of popularity because of this. The industry leaders in the category are PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile, and Garena Free Fire. In this article, we compare these three games on the numerous differentiating factors.

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire vs COD Mobile:

#1 Graphics:

In terms of graphics quality, PUBG Mobile provides players with the most realistic visuals. COD Mobile and Free Fire don't come close to PUBG Mobile, especially becasue of its Ultra HD graphics. The sound quality and weapons also seem far more realistic in PUBG Mobile, when comparede to COD Mobile and Free Fire.

#2 Modes:

In this segment, COD Mobile takes the lead with its variety of playable game modes, like BR mode, MP mode, and ranked. In PUBG Mobile, players can play classic matches, and arena matches, like TDM. Free Fire also has fewer modes when compared to COD Mobile, and hence loses this round.

#3 Requirements:

Which has better compatibility (Image credits: PUBG Lite PC.com)

In this section, Free Fire is the clear winner as it doesn't require any high-end specifications on your smartphone. The game can run smoothly even if the smartphone has just 2GB RAM and a medium-quality processor. On the other hand, PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile are not compatible with most low-end smartphones.

Both of these games need high-quality processors, as well as a minimum of 4GB RAM to run smoothly. The main reason behind this is that both of these games are heavy in size, and require a lot more data to be rendered than Free Fire.

Final Verdict:

PUBG Mobile is banned in India, so understandably, it directly exits the competition. Now in between the other two contenders, COD Mobile offers a better battle royale experience with superior graphics and lots of modes to play. Free Fire has also gained a vast audience in the country becasue of its compatibility to a wide variety of smartphones.

Overall, it depends upon a player's personal choice. If superior graphics and a better gaming experience are what you are after, COD Mobile is probably the way to go, but if you wish for a more efficient BR experience, then Free Fire could be the game for you.

