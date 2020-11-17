PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game has better graphics?

Battle Royale games like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and COD Mobile are popular choices for most mobile gamers in the esports community. These titles share the same core of surviving in a hostile environment, as players land on an island and try their best to use their gameplay skills to be the last person standing on the virtual battlefield.

PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile, and Free Fire are three of the most popular and trending mobile games worldwide as of 2020. However, fans often pit these titles against each other to find out the one that has better gameplay or graphics

This article highlights the in-game graphics available in each of these three titles and analyzes and compares which one has better-optimized graphics and frame rate options.

Which game among Free Fire, COD Mobile, and PUBG Mobile has better graphics?

Which game among Free Fire, COD Mobile, and PUBG Mobile has better graphics?

COD Mobile Graphics

The in-game graphics and FPS features of COD Mobile offers a fluid and smooth gameplay experience to its players after opting for the 'Max' option in the graphics quality and frame rate options.

COD Mobile runs on a smooth 60FPS quality with no lag at all. However, when the device heats up, the frame rate may drop to a maximum of 40-50FPS.

Free Fire Graphics

Free Fire allows graphics support such as Smooth, Standard, and Ultra, which can be further classified as Brightness, High FPS, High RES, and Shadow.

Under the Ultra support, a player can choose the maximized option available and play the game between 40-55FPS. However, when the device gets heated, the frame rate can drop up to 25FPS.

PUBG Mobile Graphics

PUBG Mobile offers Smooth to Ultra HD graphics settings on a device. The frame rate options are available as Low, Medium, High, Ultra, and Extreme. With the maxed out graphic settings, PUBG Mobile offers high rated graphics at 60FPS (90FPS for flagship devices) and provides smooth gameplay to its users.

However, when the device is heated, the frame rate becomes laggy, choppy, and jittery, and can drop down to 25-30FPS.

Comparison

Image via OneShot

Free Fire developers have incorporated much more cartoonish style graphics for the game, which is definitely not the case for COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile. PUBG Mobile is inclined more towards providing a realistic feel with its in-game graphics. COD Mobile also looks very realistic and has exceptionally vibrant, smooth, and sharp textures when compared to the other two games.

To play on a moderate smartphone device, COD Mobile offers the best graphics than the other two titles. Also, PUBG Mobile is a better option than Free Fire due to its resource-intensive gameplay graphics.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. It is totally a matter of preference on whether to qualify one game over another in terms of Graphics support.