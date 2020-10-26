Free Fire: 3 most popular characters in the game 

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale titles in the esports community. When it comes to character choices and availability, no other game provides such a wide array of characters with unique abilities as Free Fire.

With as many as 33 characters and their array of abilities, there are bound to be a few characters who are more popular and admired by the Free Fire fans.

This article looks at some of the most popular characters in this title in October 2020.

Three most popular characters in Free Fire

Every character has special abilities and powers that make them unique and powerful when a player equips them on the virtual battlefield.

However, some characters are more popular choices among Free Fire players. Let us have a look at them:

Jai

Image credits: DIGIT

Jai is a recent character introduced by Free Fire's developers in collaboration with Hrithik Roshan and has instantly become popular among fans. He has a passive ability named Raging Reload.

As Jai's character description says, he is a decorated SWAT commander with the capacity for reloading a gun's magazine automatically by 30% after knocking down an opponent. However, this reloading capability is limited to firearms under the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

Advertisement

Also read: DJ Alok vs Jai: Which is the better character in Free Fire?

This character can also be leveled up to six stages, with the maximum magazine reloading capacity of 45% allowing a player to explore more of his/her aggressive attributes.

DJ Alok

Image Credits: Wallpaper cave

In Free Fire, DJ Alok has a remarkable ability named Drop The Beat, which has a level 1 functionality of creating a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

It is an active ability that can be boosted up to level 6 with character level up cards. The max level provides the ability to increase the ally movement speed by 15% and restores the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

He is extremely popular among the players because of his unique and versatile powers, which come in handy for both passive and aggressive players.

Advertisement

Hayato

Image Credits: Gurugamer

As his description says in Free Fire, Hayato is a legendary samurai with a passive but impactful ability called Bushido. After equipping this character, a player's armor penetration increases by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Once leveled up to 6, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP, armor penetration increases by 10%.

Hayato also has an 'Awakened' and upgraded version. He has an active ability called the Art of Blades, reducing the frontal damage by 20% for three seconds, with a cooldown of 50 seconds.

Also read: DJ Alok vs Hayato: Who is the better character in Free Fire?

It is the defensive quality of Hayato that makes him a popular choice in Free Fire. The increment in armor penetration level is quite impressive and can turn the tables while fighting in a 1v1 situation.

Disclaimer: This copy is the opinion of the writer, and what might seem a popular or better hero to someone may not be the same for another person.