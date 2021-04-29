PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game is better for 2 GB RAM Android devices in April 2021?

Both Free Fire and PUBG Mobile provide players with a rich and immersive gameplay environment while sharing the same core of battle royale. Their approach to gaming, though, is not the same, and the interface specifications often differ.

This article contrasts the two games based on their gameplay and graphics approaches and their device requirements to determine which one would be best for Android devices with 2 GB of RAM in April 2021.

PUBG Mobile

Minimum system requirements

For Android

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 425 equivalent

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 710 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Gameplay mechanism

PUBG Mobile has a grand battle royale experience, with 100 players arriving on the island. Simultaneously, Free Fire provides 50 players who land on the ground with a much quicker and more versatile gameplay experience.

As a result, the duration of these matches varies. A single game in PUBG Mobile lasts at least 30 minutes. In contrast, Free Fire hosts a single game that lasts about 10-15 minutes.

Graphics

On high-end smartphones, PUBG Mobile has amazing graphics and effortless performance. The game features life-like immersive graphic textures, detailed map detailing, and high color contrast frames.

Free Fire also has excellent graphics choices, including bright and colorful frames, as well as a streamlined experience on low-end devices.

Conclusion: PUBG Mobile or Free Fire, which game is better for 2 GB RAM devices?

Both titles are massively popular and have large player bases all over the world. PUBG Mobile has outstanding graphic optimization on high-end smartphones but falls short on mid-range devices having 2 GB RAM. Since the game is big, it necessitates even more RAM optimization, resulting in laggy and choppy gameplay.

Since Free Fire is designed specifically for low-end smartphones, it will perform significantly better on 2 GB RAM devices. Since the game lacks heavy and detailed graphics, it poses less strain on the device, resulting in a more enjoyable and seamless gaming experience.