PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game is better for 3 GB RAM Android devices in 2021?

With the imminent rise of esports culture globally, PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have become household names. Both titles are known for their immersive and engaging gameplay mechanisms.

However, many budget smartphone users and mid-range device users are still confused about the performance of these titles on 3 GB RAM Android devices.

This article shares these titles' minimum device requirements and discusses their performance and functionality based on their gameplay mechanisms and graphics criteria.

PUBG Mobile

Minimum system requirements

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 425 equivalent

Free Fire

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 680 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Gameplay mechanisms

PUBG Mobile offers an exciting BR interaction and features 100 players on the island. Meanwhile, Free Fire sees 50 players arriving on the battlefield and delivers a faster and more dynamic game.

A single game in PUBG Mobile runs for at least 30 minutes, featuring expansive landscapes and multiple vehicles to operate. A BR match in Free Fire, on the other hand, lasts 10-15 minutes but offers much more fast-paced and dynamic action with better gameplay mechanisms like character abilities, pet interactions, ziplining, etc.

Graphics

PUBG Mobile offers impressive graphics and has descriptive data textures with detailed map descriptions and high color contrast pictures. These are expected, as it is designed by one of the best graphic designing companies globally — Unreal Engine.

In the meantime, Free Fire delivers superb graphics with vibrant and colorful frames. It gives players a smooth combat experience on every device range.

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which is better?

Regarding the device requirement, both PUBG Mobile and Free Fire will run on 3 GB RAM devices. However, the performance quality depends on the amount of load that will be put on the RAM.

PUBG Mobile is a bigger game with heavy and high resource-intensive graphics. Hence it will not run smoothly on 3 GB RAM devices. After a short period of gameplay, the frames will get laggy and jittery.

Free Fire will perform better on every device range and 3 GB RAM devices as it puts a lesser load, running more efficiently and seamlessly.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.